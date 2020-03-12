Sunday Morning Quarterback: The search for rhyme or reason in current events Mar 12, 2020 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COVID lays an eggThe bull market became a bear,401(k) in tatters! Despair!Is OPEC to blame? Or should we Trump shame?More likely, it’s new germ warfare.Wayne Greene, Tulsa Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bull Market Bear Stock Exchange Finance Zoology Quarterback Opec Search Tatter Despair Most Popular Finally some good news: First Tulsa County COVID-19 patient has recovered, Health Department says Oklahoma officials announce new coronavirus case; Stitt says schools should stay open Colorado group buys Remington Tower, plans to convert it into luxury apartments Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home Man killed in one car crash near Okay promotion Drillers National Anthem Contest promotion Outlook 2020: Quality Of Life Section Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: Love Stories Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners Fans of the Year Contest Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…