Dog Park

Landon Whitley plays with his dog, Sox, at Hunter Park’s Biscuit Acres Dog Park in Tulsa on Friday. The high temperature in Tulsa on Friday was 92 under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast calls for much the same through the weekend with the high temperature forecast at 94 with light south winds and sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY