The three finalists for an Oklahoma Supreme Court district in northern Oklahoma all got their undergraduate and law degrees in Oklahoma, spent time in private practice and now serve as judges.
They have deep roots in Oklahoma. One is the great-grandson of one of the state’s first Supreme Court justices. And all presented the Judicial Nominating Commission with letters of recommendation from prominent attorneys and public figures.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is planning to interview the candidates in the next few weeks before selecting one for the state’s highest court; it will be Stitt’s first appointment to the court. The vacancy was created by the retirement of John Reif, who was appointed by former Gov. Brad Henry, a Democrat.
It is the first of two vacancies on the high court Stitt, a Republican, must fill; the other is for a district in southeastern Oklahoma. After Stitt fills both vacancies, there will be five justices appointed by Democratic governors and four by Republicans.
