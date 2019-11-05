Antoinette Baking Co. and Farrell Family Bread are teaming for the holiday season to provide artisan breads and pastries at both locations.
Among Farrell breads to be available at Antoinette are focaccia, panettone, cinnamon raisin, European rye, asiago cheese and Tuscan.
Antoinette items at Farrell will include chocolate chip cookies, gluten-free vegan chocolate chip cookies, brownies, sweet Danish, morning buns, sausage rolls and curried chicken salad.
Antoinette Baking Co. is located at 207 N. Main St. Farrell Family Bread is at 8034 S. Yale Ave.