They don’t have a name or permanent location for their new business, but Joel Bein and Amanda Simcoe will put their newest concept on display Thursday, Oct. 3, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Bein, owner of Rub food truck, and Simcoe, aka The Cheese Wench, are opening a food-centric retail business.
“We are going to have high-end smoked meats, cheeses, charcuterie, chocolates and various grab-and-go items,” Bein said. “We won’t serve wines by the glass, but rather bottles to pair with the cheeses and meats.”