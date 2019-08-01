Merritt’s Bakery is holding its annual cookie sale through Saturday, Aug. 3.
Customers may buy two dozen cookies for the price of one dozen, $8.95 plus tax.
Merritt’s also is planning a big 40th anniversary sale at the end of the month.
Merritt’s stores are at 3202 E. 15th St., 9521 S. Delaware Ave. and 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
Del Taco restaurant apparently headed to Tulsa
A Del Taco restaurant apparently is coming to Tulsa.
The city of Tulsa has issued a building permit for a Del Taco restaurant to be located at 71st Street and Mingo Road.
Del Taco is a Tex-Mex chain that also offers burgers, fries and shakes. It has more than 550 locations, including eight in the Oklahoma City area.
The restaurant was founded in Yermo, California, in 1964.