COLLINSVILLE – The Cardinals advanced to the Class 5A area tournament round, as expected. But No. 6-ranked Collinsville did not get there unscathed.
No. 10 Tahlequah, who edged out by the Cardinals twice during the regular season by a combined five points, knocked off Collinsville, 51-43, Saturday’s regional championship game on Howard Ray Court.
The loss dropped the Cardinals into the consolation area bracket. Collinsville (18-4) will take on Bishop Kelley (11-14) at 8 p.m. Friday in Claremore. With a victory, the Cardinals would take on the Tulsa Memorial-Glenpool loser Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line.
Collinsville assured itself of an area berth with season-high scoring output in an 88-55 thumping of McAlester in the first round regional game.
Ethan Cole poured in a game-high 30 points, including 11-of-12 at the free throw line, as the Cardinals pulled away by outscoring the Buffaloes 53-28 in the second half. Gage Tacker chipped in with 13 points and Gage Longshore had 10 as 12 different Collinsville players reached the scoring column.