Did someone say bike ride? Pull out the bicycle, put on a helmet and take part in the Tour de Cowtown Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration begins at 6 a.m. in the high school parking lot and the tour begins at 8 a.m.

There are four distances to chose from — a 5-mile Family Fun Ride and rides of 32K (19.88 miles), 48K (29.82 miles) and 100 K (62 miles).

This is a family fun event and all are invited. Proceeds will go back into the community through both the Coweta Rotary Club and Coweta Chamber projects.

Tags

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com