Did someone say bike ride? Pull out the bicycle, put on a helmet and take part in the Tour de Cowtown Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration begins at 6 a.m. in the high school parking lot and the tour begins at 8 a.m.
There are four distances to chose from — a 5-mile Family Fun Ride and rides of 32K (19.88 miles), 48K (29.82 miles) and 100 K (62 miles).
This is a family fun event and all are invited. Proceeds will go back into the community through both the Coweta Rotary Club and Coweta Chamber projects.