A Talala woman was arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise from an Owasso retailer.
The incident occurred at Target on Friday, Aug. 23, where officers were dispatched to a shoplifting at noon, noted the arrest report.
Loss-prevention employees reported that a woman had loaded multiple household items from the store into a shopping cart and exited without paying, at which time she was detained by employees, the report shows.
Staff recovered the alleged stolen merchandise, which was valued at $293.04.
The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Janet Lee Knori, was arrested and transported to jail.