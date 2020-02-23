TCU used a stifling defense and a strong fourth quarter to down the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team 49-37 Sunday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Horned Frogs (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 17-10 lead and never looked back.
The Cowgirls (14-12, 5-9) outscored TCU 13-9 in the third quarter and trailed 36-31 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Horned Frogs opened the final frame with an 8-1 run and held OSU to just six points in the final quarter.
Natasha Mack led OSU with a double-double, scoring a team-high 14 points while grabbing a game-high 18 rebounds. Vivian Gray added 13 points.