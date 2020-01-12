While reflecting on the beginnings of the ornithology elective class at Jenks High School, teacher Todd Humphrey walked to an adjacent room and brought out a pair of aged binoculars someone donated to the effort when it first started in 2010.
The relics helped tell the story of his class and how far it has come the past decade. Offering ornithology at the school was a dream of Humphrey’s that started on a trial basis, but it’s proved to be visionary.
“I needed to get 20 kids for that first class,” he said. “Forty signed up, and it’s gone from there. ... I have 55 now, and they have the option to take two semesters if they want.”
Early on, the school partnered with Tulsa Audubon Society to create the Flycatcher Trail Outdoor Classroom & Demonstration Garden at the school, and it has been known more publicly each January since 2013 as a co-sponsor with Audubon of the Tulsa Eagle Watch and Raptor Rally, this year set for Jan. 25.
Attendance at the Eagle Watch has varied from 100 to between 300 and 400 throughout the years, he said.
“When we started we didn’t have anything; everything was donated. People brought us binoculars for kids to use, and some gave us things like this,” he said as he pulled out the aged optics.
“I mean, these are like ‘Night in the Museum,’ ” he said.
“Queen & Co.” and “Phil” stamped on the eyepieces of the old leather-wrapped optics indicate they could be more than 100 years old. According to online references, Queen & Co. was active in Philadelphia under that moniker between about 1893 and 1912.
A lot has changed in optics, and for bald eagles, throughout the century since those binoculars rolled off the assembly line, much in just the past decade as those optics sat in that Jenks classroom.
Eagles that once thrived dropped to the brink of extinction in the 1970s and recovered through the 1990s. Even since the Jenks program began, things have changed.
“For Bald Eagle Days, we used to always meet at Keystone Dam, and there always would be about 15 eagles in the trees (across) the river,” Humphrey said. “Now the eagles aren’t there anymore, but there are nesting pairs in areas all along the river.”
The past seven years the re-named Tulsa Eagle Watch and Raptor Rally — co-sponsored by the ornithology class and Tulsa Audubon Society — has focused on eagle watching from 8 to 9 a.m. from the Jenks Pedestrian Bridge, and programs about eagles and other raptors have taken place at the school from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Presenters at this year’s event later this month will be from the Tulsa Zoo and Citizen Potawatomi Nation, who will bring hawks, possibly owls, and a golden eagle for the public programs, Tulsa Audubon organizer Christy Leach said.
Her daughter, Sienna, a Jenks sophomore, is a bird rehabber with WING-IT and one of the Sutton Avian Research Center’s volunteer Bald Eagle Survey Team members, which tracks area bald eagle nests. The 2019 BEST survey confirmed there are 199 active bald eagle nests in Oklahoma, she said.
Storms in 2019 knocked down some nests, including one that was across the Arkansas River from the River Spirit Casino that contained two chicks that perished. Another that fell was off the Creek Turnpike near Polecat Creek, but that pair rebuilt the nest this spring, Sienna Leach said.
Eagles do have a nest just upstream from the pedestrian bridge this winter and should be present for the Eagle Watch event. Last year one of that nesting pair put on quite a show.
“One killed a duck right there near the bridge,” Humphrey said. “The kids were like, ‘Wow! It’s eating that duck.’ ”
“That’s what they do,” he told them. “When you see an eagle flying and you see a bunch of ducks get up and leave, that’s because they know what eagles do.”
That students might be surprised to see an eagle eating a duck is part of the reason for the class, he said.
“You would be surprised: A lot of kids don’t even know what an American robin is,” he said. When they start the class, they “maybe know a blue jay, and they know a ‘red bird.’ ”
Getting young people outside, involving them in a public event and working on projects in class raises a consciousness of the world around them, he said.
“They walk outdoors, and now they’re starting to notice birds,” he said. “I know that I’m planting seeds.”
Some from the class have gone on to study environmental sciences in college. In fact, one of the teachers sitting in the Eagle Watch planning meeting with Humphrey and the Leaches on Thursday was an early student in the program.
Now a Jenks biology teacher, Jessie Wright graduated from the school in 2013 and took the ornithology elective class with Humphrey in 2011.
“Some of the things I do in my classes now are taken straight from some of the things he did,” she said.
Kelly Bostian 918-581-8357
kelly.bostian
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @KellyBostian