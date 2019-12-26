OKLAHOMA STATE VS. TEXAS A&M 5:45 p.m. Friday, NRG Stadium, Houston
TV: ESPN
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Records: Oklahoma State 8-4; Texas A&M 7-5
Last meeting: OSU defeated Texas A&M 30-29 in College Station, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2011.
All-time series: Texas A&M leads 17-10.
Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Kickoff temperature outside: 68°.
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Cowboys will be missing two safeties to start the game
Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has been one of the Cowboys’ best defensive players this season. He is sidelined with a knee injury, and safety Tre Sterling will be out for the first half because of a targeting call against Oklahoma. The Cowboys will be playing with a less experienced secondary Friday.
Second down | Key Matchup
A&M passing game vs. OSU secondary
With OSU missing Harvell-Peel for the entire game and Sterling for the first half, Texas A&M may try to put some extra pressure on the OSU secondary. Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond has passed for 2,802 yards and 19 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He is also a threat to run and has 384 yards rushing with seven TDs.
Third down | Player to watch
Chuba Hubbard
Hubbard is 64 yards shy of becoming the second player in the history of OSU football to rush for at least 2,000 yards. Hubbard will join Barry Sanders in the 2,000-yard club if he can reach that milestone.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Energized Cowboys get a one-point win
From Bill Haisten: You’ve seen the SEC marketing slogan — that football “just means more” in that league than in any other. The game is played in Houston and Jimbo Fisher’s two-season Aggies record is a less-than-dazzling 16-9, so does this Texas Bowl assignment mean more to Texas A&M than to Oklahoma State? Offensively, if Spencer Sanders is involved, the Cowboys have a slight advantage. Defensively, the Aggies have a slight advantage. Statistically, anyway. In November, OSU’s defense actually played really well. The more energetic and engaged squad typically prevails in this type of bowl game. Consider Mike Gundy’s history: Six of his nine bowl victories occurred after Oklahoma State had been beaten in its regular-season finale. Gundy has been good with restoring morale during bowl preparation. Chuba Hubbard rushes beyond the 2,000-yard mark, and the Cowboys get a 31-30 win in the Texas Bowl.