First down | Story of the game

Oklahoma State scoring drought

Oklahoma State took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on 163 yards of offense but didn’t put any more points on the board until Braydon Johnson’s 5-yard touchdown catch that cut the Aggies’ lead to 24-21 with 1:04 left in the game.

Second down | Matchup that mattered

Oklahoma State special teams

OSU kicker Matt Ammendola missed both of his field goals — from 53 yards and 46 yards — while punter Tom Hutton averaged 36 yards on his five punts. Texas A&M scored its first touchdown when it got the ball on the OSU 22-yard line after a 17-yard OSU punt.

Third down | Game MVP

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond

Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond had 13 rushing yards on seven attempts heading into the final quarter. He ended with 117 yards on the ground. He had a 67-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard run in the fourth quarter on his way to rushing for 104 yards in the final quarter. He also added a passing touchdown.

Fourth down | What’s next

Will key offensive players return?

Oklahoma State is losing 11 seniors to graduation, and the statuses of running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Tylan Wallace are uncertain regarding the 2020 NFL draft. The Cowboys signed 18 recruits during the early December signing day and have seven scholarships left for the next signing period, which begins Feb. 5. OSU opens the 2020 season against Oregon State for the second consecutive year when it hosts the Beavers on Sept. 3.

