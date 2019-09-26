TEXAS TECH AT NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Texas Tech 2-1, 0-0 Big 12; Oklahoma 3-0, 0-0
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 20-6.
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated Texas Tech 51-46 in Lubbock on Nov 3, 2018.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Scattered showers. Kickoff, 79°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Drive for five
Oklahoma begins pursuit of its fifth consecutive Big 12 championship. The Sooners’ streak of four straight league titles is tied with national champion Clemson for the longest among Power Five programs since Alabama won five SEC titles in a row in 1971-75. Winning a league title is the key to a third straight College Football Playoff bid.
Second down | Key matchup
Oklahoma’s defense vs. Texas Tech quarterbacks Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey
With Texas Tech starter Alan Bowman out with an injury, the Red Raiders will go with two quarterbacks Saturday. Jackson Tyner is a graduate transfer from Rice who took snaps behind Bowman this season, but has only thrown three passes (no completions). Jett Duffey has attempted one pass (a 4-yard completion). Duffey does have experience against OU. The junior has three starts and was 9-of-17 for 139 yards coming off the bench against OU last season. The Sooners defense is allowing 212.3 passing yards per game, which is nearly 82 yards fewer than last year. OU also has nine sacks.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Kennedy Brooks
The redshirt sophomore only has 17 carries through three games, but he continues to be efficient. He is averaging 10.4 yards per carry, which is a little more than his 8.9 yards per carry average last season. The big question — will he get more carries now that Big 12 play has started?
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Don’t expect the typical Sooners-Raiders shootout
From Guerin Emig: Texas Tech has been one of the few teams the past 20 years who could get into a shootout with the Sooners and win. Not this year. Not with starting quarterback Alan Bowman sidelined by an injury. Tech’s defense looks stronger and faster than usual, but then so does OU’s. OU should find it easier to get stops. It won’t be the carnival we’ve come to expect in this game, but that suits the Sooners just fine. OU, 45-25.