A heat advisory is in effect for the Tulsa metro on Friday, the third straight day of either advisories or excessive heat warnings, the National Weather Service said.
However, forecasters said a reprieve was on the way early next week.
“Dangerous heat and humidity will continue through the weekend, but if you can make it to Monday, relief is on the way!” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
“A major pattern change will bring a seasonally strong cold front, below normal temperatures, and maybe some rain.”
High temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 90s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but dropping to the mid-80s by Monday, the weather service said.