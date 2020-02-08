Thirty-eight seniors were recognized during Owasso’s National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 5. Below is the complete list of the signees:
Name Sport College/University
Aaliyah Ahmed softball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)
Allen Carey football Ottawa (Kansas)
Allene Dennis softball Mid-America Christian
Annslee Leeviraphan softball Evangel (Missouri)
Aubrey Schroyer softball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)
Baylee Kosciolek volleyball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)
Brett Wilcoxen golf Northeastern State
Calee Gregory softball Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Chloee Sams softball Labette CC (Kansas)
Cole Dugger football Lindenwood (Missouri)
Conley Rae baseball Cowley County (Kansas)
Corey Charles soccer USAO
Deuce Mayberry football Kansas
Emilee Norton softball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)
Gabe Russell baseball Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Gracie Pate soccer Oklahoma Baptist
Greyson Ward soccer Evangel (Missouri)
Haydon Grant football Tulsa
Isaiah Jacobs football Maryland
Jack Hammond baseball Kansas
Jaycee Hampton softball Northwestern Oklahoma State
Kassidy Collins soccer Central Oklahoma
Keaton Ranallo baseball Seminole State
Mallory Hendrix volleyball Central Oklahoma
Mario Kirby football Pittsburg State (Kansas)
Nate Ackenhausen baseball Eastern Oklahoma State College
Nate Wohlgemuth baseball Arkansas
Omarr Barker football Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
Paige Knight softball Oklahoma
Payton Compton softball Seminole State College
Payton Lusk football Missouri State
Pepe Casey baseball Seminole State
Sierra Williams track Missouri State
Sydney Sherman soccer Oklahoma Baptist
Tate Farley soccer Oral Roberts
Teigan Denny lacrosse Oklahoma Baptist
Tristan Profit football Missouri Western
Tyler Rhodes golf Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee)
- Complied by Shawn Hein