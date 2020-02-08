Thirty-eight seniors were recognized during Owasso’s National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 5. Below is the complete list of the signees:

Name Sport College/University

Aaliyah Ahmed softball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)

Allen Carey football Ottawa (Kansas)

Allene Dennis softball Mid-America Christian

Annslee Leeviraphan softball Evangel (Missouri)

Aubrey Schroyer softball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)

Baylee Kosciolek volleyball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)

Brett Wilcoxen golf Northeastern State

Calee Gregory softball Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Chloee Sams softball Labette CC (Kansas)

Cole Dugger football Lindenwood (Missouri)

Conley Rae baseball Cowley County (Kansas)

Corey Charles soccer USAO

Deuce Mayberry football Kansas

Emilee Norton softball Coffeyville CC (Kansas)

Gabe Russell baseball Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Gracie Pate soccer Oklahoma Baptist

Greyson Ward soccer Evangel (Missouri)

Haydon Grant football Tulsa

Isaiah Jacobs football Maryland

Jack Hammond baseball Kansas

Jaycee Hampton softball Northwestern Oklahoma State

Kassidy Collins soccer Central Oklahoma

Keaton Ranallo baseball Seminole State

Mallory Hendrix volleyball Central Oklahoma

Mario Kirby football Pittsburg State (Kansas)

Nate Ackenhausen baseball Eastern Oklahoma State College

Nate Wohlgemuth baseball Arkansas

Omarr Barker football Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Paige Knight softball Oklahoma

Payton Compton softball Seminole State College

Payton Lusk football Missouri State

Pepe Casey baseball Seminole State

Sierra Williams track Missouri State

Sydney Sherman soccer Oklahoma Baptist

Tate Farley soccer Oral Roberts

Teigan Denny lacrosse Oklahoma Baptist

Tristan Profit football Missouri Western

Tyler Rhodes golf Freed-Hardeman (Tennessee)

- Complied by Shawn Hein

