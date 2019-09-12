Breaking
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 649 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CRAIG CREEK NOWATA OSAGE PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, CLAREMORE, NOWATA, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, SAPULPA, TULSA, AND VINITA.
The Pride of Skiatook practices show
Most Popular
-
Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley responds to Nick Saban's 'Power 5 only' schedule ideal
-
Legendary oilman and Oklahoma State benefactor T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
-
Recent Tulsa Police Academy graduate fired after anti-government, Islamophobic posts discovered on personal Facebook page
-
For an annual fee, patients can get 'VIP' treatment from nine Tulsa doctors
-
This Oklahoma woman got 12 years for selling $31 worth of marijuana but was later paroled. Now she's back in jail for failure to pay court fees
promotion
The second annual Tulsa World: What we're loving about Tulsa in 2019.