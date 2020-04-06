The reunion that brought Owasso High School graduates from 1942 thru 1974 together is not going to happen this year! The planning committee met two times and started the organization process. Their first reunion was in 1976, with another reunion every three years until 2020. The “pandemic” will cause the reunion for 2020 to be postponed until 2021.
This group of people is the one who laid the foundation for our community of Owasso. If they have not been to Owasso in a while, they will have a hard time recognizing Owasso. They may question, where is the Thompson dairy?
Many of them are descendants of names we recognize today. Ator, Smith, Mills, Spencer, Barnes, Allsup, Fry, Komma, Worley, Richards, McCarty. There is not enough space to list them all…Wells, Bailey, Charney, Sherrill, Sokolosky, Arnold, Stockler, Evans, McNeal, McDonough, still not enough room!
They knew the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, wheat fields, dairies and cattle. They knew the “Bomber Plant” and Owasso as an “Island” when Bird Creek was flooding.
They came in the 40s and 50s to work in the aircraft industry (McDonald/Douglas – American Airlines – Boeing). The influx of many spin-off jobs created a need for homes, schools and churches. Ten minutes up the road (if Bird Creek was not flooding) was Owasso. It was a small place most people related to because it was like the place they called home when they were kids. They wanted to provide that atmosphere (like Mayberry) for their kids.
The reunion of the folks must wait until next year, 2021. The organizing committee will get together next January (2021) and start the process to have their reunion in June 2021! Plan on saving the date!
Rick Dossett