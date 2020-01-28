The 2020 legislative term begins 12:30 p.m. Monday with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State speech.
With a tighter budget situation, legislative elections on the horizon and the ongoing dispute between Stitt and tribes over state’s gambling compacts, it promises to be a more challenging session than last year.
Still, we remain optimistic that leaders can make real progress on critical issues facing the state, if they will only address problems honestly and make choices on the basis of the good of the state.
In that spirit, we present our legislative agenda for 2020:
•Adequate funding for public schools
In the past two years, legislators have made laudable progress toward this goal, raising teacher pay $6,100 on average in 2018 and another $1,220 last year. The state has not achieved Gov. Kevin Stitt’s stated goal of having the highest teacher pay in the region, but has certainly come closer.
That said, every other element of state school funding has gotten short shrift. The Legislature has done too little for the public schools’ basic funding stream — the state aid formula — which pays for everything from smaller classrooms to the janitors sweeping the hallways.
At the same time, obvious flaws in the formula’s operations — a built-in bias against urban schools, inequities revealed by investigations into virtual charter schools and a policy that effectively blocks local taxpayers from increasing support their own schools — has shown the need for the reform the state aid formula. In short, the state aid formula is underfunded and misaligned, and must be fixed this year.
Last year, legislators took the right course in directing state education officials to restrict the use of a four-day school week, a policy that hurts children and embarrasses the state. The state Board of Education responded appropriately, which has brought efforts by some to undo the reform. We will oppose any effort to perpetuate the four-day school week.
Again this year, the forces that look to tear down public schools will look to divert public funding to private schools through expansion of voucher schemes or similar tax credit programs. We oppose all such efforts.
•Criminal justice reform
Mass incarceration destroys families and the state’s economy.
Voters, the Legislature and Stitt have made some progress, including reducing the criminal justice system’s reliance on fines and fees and revisions in sentencing laws to keep people convicted of petty drug and property crimes out of prison and then applying those standards retroactively.
Much more is needed, including completely weaning the cost of justice from fines and fees; bail reform; adequate funding of education, job training and mental health programs to prevent crime; fulfilling the financial obligation created by State Question 780 and 781, and further revisions in the state’s sentencing laws.
Smart-on-crime reforms are starting to pay off for the state. The Legislature must not let vested interests stop further progress.
•Adverse Children Experience-informed state policy
A series on ACEs published this year by the Tulsa World explained the science that links childhood trauma to lifelong challenges. From obesity to cancer to incarceration, a broad set of problems that beset Oklahoma can be tied to our unacceptably high level of childhood trauma and the lack of resources available to help children deal with those problems.
That has legislative implications. We must have more counselors in our public schools and policies that allow them to actually do counseling. We need more funding for mental health programs for children and adults. ACEs training must be integrated in state education and health care policy. The state’s progress on improving its foster care program must continue. Also, the state needs more and better ACEs screening for children and revision to its health education law to incorporate obviously missing elements such as honest, factual discussion of sex and sexuality.
•Expand Medicaid.
For too long, the state has refused to accept about $1 billion a year in available federal funding to offer health care coverage to working poor adults. Oklahoma has the second highest uninsured rate in the nation, which is stunting the state’s economy, hobbling our work force, threatening the viability of rural hospitals and short-changing tax collections.
If Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Legslature won’t accept Affordable Care Act funding in a straightforward fashion, we look forward to voters getting a chance to consider the issue later this year.
•Open government
We will oppose strongly any efforts to weaken further the state’s Open Records Act or the Open Meeting Act. The provisions of both should be expanded to cover the work of the Oklahoma Legislature.
•Raise the minimum wage
Oklahoma is one of a dwindling number of states that maintains the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Meanwhile, Arkansas voters have approved a three-step increase that will put that state’s minimum at $11 later this year. That inequity sets the stage for Oklahoma to become the home of bad jobs and poverty, while Arkansas grows and prospers.
•Restore the state Earned Income Tax Credit
The Legislature was wrong to eliminate the antipoverty program in 2016, but it can fix the problem now. Oklahoma Policy Institute reports that eliminating the program resulted in an average loss of $121 per eligible household, money that would have been spent on necessities and which would have directly spurred the state’s economy..
•Give state pensioners a raise, and pay for it.
For years, lawmakers habitually approved unfunded pension increases and, at times, borrowed from funds, creating a troubling unfunded liability for the state. Through austerity and political courage, the Legislature has largely set the state’s seven pension funds on a sustainable course.
It has been more than a decade since retired teachers, police officers, firefighters, judges and others have gotten a pension increase, which they now need and deserve. That said, such increases must be fully funded through appropriations. We can’t afford to dig the same hole we just got out of.
•Adequately fund higher education
Between fiscal year 2008 and FY2019, the Legislature cuts funding to state colleges and universities by more than $277 million. Last year, higher education appropriations rose slightly, but the real damage has never been repaired. Top priorities for money should be fully funding concurrent education program for high school juniors and seniors and fulfilling the state’s portion of privately funded endowed professorships.
•End surprise billing
Fully insured Oklahomans deserve protection against unanticipatable out-of-network charges when they go to hospitals covered by their insurance networks. Other states have figured out a way to protect patients without undercutting insurance companies or medical providers, and Oklahoma can too.
Through the right actions, the Oklahoma Legislature can make the state healthier, smarter and richer, but only if it is willing to set politics aside, and act bravely on the basis of wisdom.