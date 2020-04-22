Did you know that Blake Edwards, the filmmaker who made all of the “Pink Panther” movies and married Julie Andrews, was born in Tulsa?
Or that Norman’s Eric Heisserer wrote “Arrival,” one of the smartest science-fiction movies in recent years?
The talents of Oklahomans on film have been responsible for many of your favorite movies, for box-office hits and for Academy Award winners.
A bunch of very cool trivia about movies made by Oklahomans and films about the state is collected here to create the Ultimate Oklahoma Movie Quiz.
Have fun, try your hardest and don’t peek at the answers (which are on page D5). When you’re done with these 25 questions, see how well you did.
Consider this your grading scale:
0-5 correct: Y’all ain’t from around these parts
6-10: In danger of having your “I’m an Okie” card revoked
11-15: You know things — like Bill Hader’s TV work but not his films — and you should keep learning
16-20: You’re doing fine, Oklahoma! Better than OK
21-25: You should be a consultant on OKPOP, the being-built-in-Tulsa Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture
1. One of the great legacies of the Tulsa-made movie “The Outsiders” will always be the collection of young actors appearing together in one of their earliest feature films. What distinction was shared by C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze and Emilio Estevez?
a. “The Outsiders” was their first movie.
b. “The Outsiders” was their second movie.
c. “The Outsiders” was their thi0rd movie.
2. When director Francis Ford Coppola decided to film an adaptation of a second S.E. Hinton novel, “Rumble Fish,” immediately after completing “The Outsiders,” some of the actors worked with him a second time. Which of the following actors did not appear in both movies?
a. Matt Dillon
b. Diane Lane
c. Mickey Rourke
d. Tom Waits
3. Tulsa actor Tim Blake Nelson won a Grammy Award for his performance on the soundtrack of “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” What song from the movie did he sing?
a. “In the Jailhouse Now”
b. “You Are My Sunshine”
c. “Big Rock Candy Mountain”
4. Three of these four Oklahoma-born actors have won an Academy Award. Which one has not?
a. Wes Studi
b. Rue McClanahan
c. Jennifer Jones
d. Ben Johnson
5. Tulsa native Jeanne Tripplehorn made her film debut in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct,” and she followed it up the next year as the wife of Tom Cruise in “The Firm” — a role she accepted after what other actress dropped out of the film?
a. Demi Moore
b. Robin Wright
c. Julia Roberts
6. “Twister” was set in Oklahoma and shot in the state, and it was the No. 2 hit at the box office for 1996. Which of these movies from that year finished No. 1 at the box office?
a. “Beavis and Butthead Do America”
b. “Mission: Impossible”
c. “Independence Day”
7. The 1955 film musical favorite “Oklahoma!” was filmed in what state?
a. Oklahoma
b. Texas
c. Arizona
d. California
8. True or false: Despite being best-known for TV work like “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s “Barry,” Bill Hader is also the Oklahoma actor who has appeared in the most box-office hits that have grossed more than $100 million.
9. Oklahoma City actress Suzy Amis was in “Twister” and “The Usual Suspects” in a growing career. But she’s made only one feature film in the past 20-plus years since meeting her husband on the set of “Titanic.” Who did Amis marry?
a. Bill Paxton
b. James Cameron
c. Billy Zane
10. Tulsa’s Alfre Woodard is one of the most-decorated actresses in Emmy history, with 18 nominations and four wins. She was also nominated for one Academy Award. For which film?
a. “Cross Creek”
b. “Grand Canyon”
c. “12 Years a Slave”
d. “Passion Fish”
11. He was born in Oologah. He was one of Hollywood’s top stars of the early 1930s. His humor made him one of the most famous men in the world. Name this favorite son of Oklahoma.
12. This Norman native became a TV favorite in the 1950s, began making hit movies in the ‘60s and just kept going with “The Rockford Files” in the ‘70s, classic 1980s film comedies like “Victor/Victoria” and Emmy-winning dramas in the ‘90s. And let’s not forget “The Notebook.” Name this legend.
13. Tony Randall first made his name in movies like “Pillow Talk” before his long TV career. But the boy from Tulsa was such a natural conversationalist that he holds a unique record: He was the most frequent guest, more than 100 times, of what talk-show host?
a. Johnny Carson
b. Dick Cavett
c. Mike Douglas
14. True or false: Both the 1969 and 2010 versions of “True Grit,” set partly in Indian Territory, filmed in Oklahoma.
15. “Bound for Glory,” based on the life of Oklahoma’s Woody Guthrie, won two Oscars and was nominated for best picture of 1976. It didn’t win because it was up against one of the strongest best-film lineups in Academy Award history. Which of the other four nominees won the best-picture prize?
a. “All the President’s Men”
b. “Network”
c. “Rocky”
d. “Taxi Driver”
16. We claim him because he was born in Shawnee. Name the actor who was raised in Missouri, who made waves when he took his shirt off in “Thelma & Louise” and who won an Oscar recently after taking off his shirt again in “Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood.”
17. “August: Osage County” filmed in the state and brought star power like Academy Award winners Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and Chris Cooper. From this list, choose the film co-star who has not been an Oscar nominee in the past for acting.
a. Abigail Breslin
b. Benedict Cumberbatch
c. Ewan McGregor
d. Juliette Lewis
e. Sam Shepard
18. Cleavon Little, from Chickasha, will always be remembered for starring in what is regarded as one of the funniest movies ever made. Can you name the 1974 film? Hints: It’s a Western, he played a sheriff and it’s from Mel Brooks.
19. Gary Busey had a huge breakout with “The Buddy Holly Story” in 1978, but do you remember the 1980s buddy-cop movie hit in which he played a very bad guy?
a. “Turner & Hooch”
b. “Lethal Weapon”
c. “Tango & Cash”
20. Duncan native and Oscar winner Ron Howard was a famous TV actor before becoming a director and prolific producer. As an actor, he had a leading role in one best-picture nominee. What was it?
a. “American Graffiti”
b. “The Shootist”
c. “Grand Theft Auto”
21. Mary Kay Place’s talents are many and so are the Tulsa native’s accomplishments. Decide which of the following statements about her career is not true.
a. She won an Emmy Award for comedy acting over Betty White and Loretta Swit.
b. She was nominated for a Grammy for her first country album.
c. She was the first Oklahoman to host “Saturday Night Live.”
d. Nevermind; they’re all true.
22. The music of Lawton’s Leon Russell has been featured in movies, TV shows and more. Which song of his has been used the most in movies, from “Juno” and “Ghost Rider” to “Tommy Boy” and “Wayne’s World 2”?
a. “Superstar”
b. “Song for You”
c. “This Masquerade”
d. “Stranger in a Strange Land”
23. Lon Chaney Jr. was born in Oklahoma City, and he would go on to star as one of the classic creatures in which Universal Pictures horror movie?
a. “Frankenstein”
b. “Dracula”
c. “The Wolf Man”
d. “The Mummy”
24. These three actors with Oklahoma ties have all had prolific film careers, and they’ve all done their share of TV work. Two of these three have been regulars on HBO’s “Westworld”; who’s the odd man out?
a. Paul Sparks
b. Ed Harris
c. James Marsden
25. Former Tulsa World columnist Jay Cronley had a remarkable run of late 1980s movies based on his books, starring great comedic actors of that time. Which of these was not the star of his films “Funny Farm,” “Let it Ride” and “Quick Change”?
a. Bill Murray
b. Charles Grodin
c. Richard Dreyfuss
d. Chevy Chase
ANSWER KEY
1. b 2. c 3. a 4. b 5. b 6. c 7. c 8. true (18) 9. b 10. a 11. Will Rogers 12. James Garner 13. a 14. false 15. c 16. Brad Pitt 17. c 18. “Blazing Saddles” 19. b 20. a 21. d 22. a 23. c 24. a 25. b