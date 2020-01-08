The word is out. There’s a new Girl Scout cookie in town.
Lemon-Ups have been added to the lineup for the Girl Scouts in Eastern Oklahoma cookie season, which begins Feb. 1. Cookie booth sales begin Feb. 14 and go through March 22.
The news was kept hush-hush until this week.
Eight varieties of cookies are offered this year: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Lemon-Ups, gluten-free Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S’mores.
Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, except the Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S’mores varieties, which are $6.