Pauly Shore to christen Hard Rock’s comedy club
Pauly Shore is coming to Tulsa for the launch of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s new Midnight Joker Comedy Club.
The club will be the site of a monthly up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside a 7,000-square-foot Multi-Purpose Room built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s latest expansion.
According to a news release, a monthly comedy series will deliver the best local, regional and national comics “all in the ambience of a true comedy club setting.”
Said Hard Rock senior director of marketing Martin Madewell: “Comedy shows are some of the most popular performances we’ve had on our stage at The Joint: Tulsa. Midnight Joker allows us to not only bring in even more headlining comedy, but to also showcase local up-and-comers that are already creating large followings here in Oklahoma.”
The inaugural series runs Oct. 11-12 and will feature Pauly Shore on both nights along with four other opening acts. Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now. For information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
An actor and comedian, Shore rose to prominence during the six-season run of the MTV show “Totally Pauly.” That led to numerous TV and film roles, including the one-hour HBO special “Pauly Does Dallas,” and movies like “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now,” “Bio Dome,” “Encino Man,” “Son In Law” and “The Goofy Movie.”
Shore has gone on to star in and produce his own projects, including “Pauly Shore Is Dead.” He also produced and starred in comedy specials like “Vegas Is My Oyster” and “Pauly-Tics.” All three are available on Amazon Prime.
TobyMac returning to Tulsa for 2020 show
TobyMac is bringing his “Hits Deep Tour” to 32 stops nationwide in 2020, including a March 21 show at Tulsa’s BOK Center. Joining the seven-time Grammy winner on tour are Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole and Cochren & Co.
Tickets, which go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, will be available online at www.bokcenter.com and at the BOK Center box office. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Remaining available tickets will be available for purchase at the box office the next business day that it is open.
A “first weekend” promotion will allow fans to save 20 percent on tickets by using the word “INSIDER” when purchasing tickets online. The promotion begins at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 and runs through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
The nationwide arena tour is a partnership with K-LOVE, Air1, Awakening Events, Altura Healthshare, and Food for the Hungry.
CCR’s John Fogerty headed to Paradise Cove
John Fogerty, whose voice you hear in classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, will perform Dec. 29 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
A rock icon, Fogerty was the lead singer and guitarist in Creedence Clearwater Revival, a band whose hits include “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son.”His solo career took off in the 1980s with his chart-topping single “Centerfield” and other songs.
Fogerty, who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, was named one of the 100 greatest guitarists and 100 greatest singers by Rolling Stone magazine.
Cain’s Ballroom shows
Angels & Airwaves and Phantogram will team up at Z 104.5 The Edge’s Christmas concert at Cain’s Ballroom. They’ll be joined by Winnetka Bowling League at the Dec. 18 show. Tickets are $36, plus fees, in advance and $38, plus fees, the day of the show.
Singer, songerwriter and actress Grace Potter will perform Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Cain’s Ballroom.
Tickets are $28.50, plus fees, in advance and $31, plus fees, the day of the show.
It’s a post-Thanksgiving tradition: The 14th annual Leftover Turkey show will take place Friday, Nov. 29 at Cain’s Ballroom and will feature Jason Boland & the Stragglers and Cody Canada & the Departed. Tickets are $18, plus fees, in advance and $20, plus fees, the day of the show.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Cox Center hosting 85 South Show comedy event
DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean are bringing the 85 South Show to Cox Business Center Nov. 7.
A news release announcing the event said the 85 South Show has been shaking up the podcasting scene with improvs and freestyles by some of the fastest rising comedic talents from the South. Said the release: “It’s going to be one hell of a show — and the whole thing will be turned into a new episode for the masses.”
Tickets are available online at www.coxcentertulsa.com, the box office at BOK Center, the Osage Casino Box Office at Cox Business Center on event days or by calling 1-877-TULSACC.
‘Holiday’ hologram cirque show coming to Hard Rock
Las Vegas-based Q Productions is bringing “Holiday Dreams — A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!” to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 30.
Tickets, which start at $19.50, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“Holiday Dreams” brings holograms, projection mapping, interactive lasers and award-winning cirque artists together into one show. With comedic scenes and a modern soundtrack, the story centers around two characters: one who is going to tell a Christmas story and the other, a Grinch-like heckler from the audience who is at the “wrong show.”
The show is a journey around the beauty and wonder of the holiday season, represented with the use of projection mapping — a technique of projecting computer images as seen by audiences in television shows like “America’s Got Talent.” It also features holographic effects, where elements seem to appear and disappear from thin air and interactive lasers.
Q Productions Las Vegas is a professional entertainment creation company with more than 20 years of experience. The company’s large-scale shows feature world-class acrobats and award-winning specialty acts that have been featured on several TV shows.
For more information, visit www.HolidayDreamsShow.com.