Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...MADISON AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CRAIG...DELAWARE...MAYES... NOWATA...OSAGE...OTTAWA...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK. * FROM 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BECOME WIDESPREAD ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST ARKANSAS LATE THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN WILL BE COMMON ACROSS THE WATCH AREA WITH LOCAL AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. THIS WILL LIKELY LEAD TO FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS. * REMEMBER, MOST FLOOD RELATED DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES AND FLOODING IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF WEATHER RELATED DEATHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&