Car show to benefit Little Light House of Tulsa set for Saturday
A car show to benefit the Little Light House of Tulsa will take place Saturday, Oct. 19.
The car show hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (registration is open until 11 a.m.) and the show will take place at Square 91 Shopping Center, located at 91st Street and South Memorial Drive.
Proceeds will be used to purchase Christmas presents for special needs children who are helped through the Little Light House, 5120 E. 36th St.
Seventeen different classes of cars, trucks, Jeeps and custom vehicles will be on display, with prizes awarded for each class along with trophies for best of show, best paint, best interior, best engine and sponsor’s choice. Sponsors are Jim Glover Auto Family and J. David Jewelers.
Cain’s Ballroom shows announced
• The 2020 Hangover Ball will take place Jan. 1 and will feature Cody Canada, Mike McClure, Wade Bowen, Micky Braun, William Clark Green, Jamie Lin Wilson, BJ Barham, Kaitlin Butts and Gary Braun.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and online at www.cainsballroom.com. Tickets are $22, plus fees, in advance, $25, plus fees, the day of show or $30 flat at the door.
• Reckless Kelly is coming to Cain’s Ballroom for a Friday, Jan. 17, show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office and www.cainsballroom.com
Tickets are $18, plus fees, in advance and $20, plus fees, the day of the show.
Arts Alliance to host fashion designer Zang Toi at Saks
Internationally acclaimed designer Zang Toi, who has dressed some of the world’s most glamorous women, will be in Tulsa for a champagne reception at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Saks Fifth Avenue in Utica Square.
The event is sponsored by Arts Alliance Tulsa, in partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue Tulsa.
During the reception, Zang will offer a sampling of his work that will be part of the Arts Alliance Tulsa’s “Wine, Women and Shoes” gala, set for Nov. 22, which benefits AAT members. Zang will be presenting the Midwest premiere of his 2020 Spring Collection as part of “Wine, Women and Shoes.”
Zang, a native of Malaysia, moved to New York City at age 20, where he graduated from the Parsons School of Design and soon opened his atelier. Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour featured Zang in the magazine’s March 1990 issue.
Since that time, Zang’s work has been featured in major publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Time, Newsweek, The New York Times, and Financial Times, and his list of clients include Sharon Stone, Elizabeth Taylor, Farrah Fawcett, Kirstie Alley, Patti LaBelle, Gong Li, Eva Longoria, Fergie (Black Eyed Peas) and Heather Graham.
“Art exposes people to things that they do not normally see or think about, and brings inspiration to those that interact with it,” Zang said in a statement. “All of which are vital for a successful community. Tulsa is a special city that is able to combine the feel of a big city with the friendliness and charm of a small town. Many cities try to achieve that feeling, few actually do.”
Arts Alliance Tulsa is part of a national network of similarly-organized United Arts Fund’s (UAF’s) that function to receive funds from individuals, corporations, and charitable foundations and, after considerable independent review and due diligence, distribute to local arts institutions and provide support to the cultural community.
For more information, go to artstulsa.org.
Filmmaker to attend ‘Boondock Saints’ anniversary screening
The cult-favorite crime film “The Boondock Saints” will screen at Circle Cinema next week as a 20th anniversary showing with filmmaker Troy Duffy in attendance.
The event is set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, at the art-house theater, with a meet-and-greet with Duffy limited to 20 people, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and with those tickets priced at $35.
All other tickets are $25 to attend the screening and stay afterward, when Duffy will take part in a Q-and-A session moderated by Tulsa filmmaker/music supervisor Chebon Markham. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org.
The 1999 film starred Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery as a pair of Boston brothers who kill some mobsters, but then are released as heroes. This pushes them into a violent crusade cleaning up the streets of Beantown.
A sequel, “The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day,” was released in 2009.