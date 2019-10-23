‘My Drunk Kitchen’ star coming to Mother Road
Hannah Hart, whose “My Drunk Kitchen” videos of her trying to cook while downing large amounts of wine made her an internet sensation, will be in Tulsa for a book-signing event, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Tickets are $28, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Ticket prices include one copy of “My Drunk Kitchen Holidays” as well as admission.
Hart is on tour in support of her latest comedic cookbook, “My Drunk Kitchen Holidays,” showcasing recipes for Halloween, Thanksgiving and December holidays.
The book also includes foods for some lesser-known occasions, such as “Middle Child’s Day,” “Video Games Day,” “Mental Health Day” and “Just Because Day.”
Hart began posting her cooking videos to YouTube in 2011, beginning with a video of her trying to make a grilled cheese sandwich without any cheese, while chugging glasses of wine.
Hart launched the “My Drunk Kitchen” YouTube Channel and within two months was able to quit her job and focus her attention on “My Drunk Kitchen,” as well as other writing and performing opportunities. Her YouTube Channel currently has more than 2.5 million subscribers.
She has written two New York Times best-sellers, hosts the podcast “Hannahlyze This” and was named to Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30” list for 2015.
Hamilton Loomis to hold guitar clinic in November
Texas guitarist/artist Hamilton Loomis is teaching a two-day guitar clinic (Practical Guitar) Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Woody Guthrie Center. Hours are 1-4 p.m. The $75 cost includes both days.
A news release said Loomis will share insight on his playing style and approach to the guitar, and will offer practical techniques and shortcuts that have helped him through his journey, including some guaranteed “rut-breakers.”
For information, go to hamiltonloomis.com/guitartulsa
Crowder headlining Winter Jam at BOK Center
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Crowder will headline a Winter Jam tour stop Sunday, Feb. 8, at Tulsa’s BOK Center.
Winter Jam is Christian music’s premiere multi-artist annual outing and Crowder will lead a star-studded 2020 lineup of some of the genre’s biggest names. Crowder has sold more than 3 million units and appears regularly on the Grand Ole Opry.
Winter Jam is a no-ticket-required event. Entry can be gained with a $15 donation at the door.
International chart-toppers Hillsong Young & Free will make its Winter Jam debut in 25 cities, while renowned worshippers Passion, as well as author and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio will be featured on all other tour stops.
Winter Jam 2020’s lineup also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop group Building 429; Grammy-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; Grammy-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black.
Additionally, the Pre-Jam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.
In addition to the tour’s popular Jam Nation membership, which allows attendees advance venue entry among other special perks, Winter Jam is introducing a limited number of Jam Nation Ultimate Access passes for 2020. This exclusive pass includes a backstage meet-and-greet with Crowder, premium reserved Jam Zone seating and free Jam Nation entry to any other 2020 Winter Jam date.
Young Dolph, Key Glock set Cain’s Ballroom show
The No Rules Tour of Young Dolph and Key Glock will make a Feb. 20 stop at Cain’s Ballroom.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com. Tickets start at $30, plus fees.