Tulsa’s Mary Kay Place cast on Showtime’s “Shameless”
Tulsa native and Emmy-winning actress Mary Kay Place will play a recurring character in the upcoming 10th season of “Shameless,” the Showtime comedy series.
Place will appear in multiple episodes as “Aunt Oopie, the irritatingly sweet aunt to Tami (Kate Miner), who is the girlfriend of Lip (Jeremy Allen White)” who plays a son of series star William H. Macy, according to a report by Hollywood industry website Deadline. The new season of “Shameless” premieres on Nov. 10
Place was born in Tulsa and graduated from Nathan Hale High School and the University of Tulsa before moving to California to become an actress. Her TV roles in recent years have included appearances on “Grace and Frankie,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Romanoffs” and “Lady Dynamite.”
Smashing Pumpkins frontman, others set for Cain’s Ballroom
Billy Corgan, a singer, songwriter, producer, and frontman of the celebrated alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, announced a solo acoustic tour that will bring him to Cain’s Ballroom for a Sunday, Nov. 10, performance.
Reserved Seats are $65, plus fees, in advance and $70, plus fees, the day of the show. Corgan will perform songs from The Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan, WPC and more, according to a news release.
The Smashing Pumpkins found mainstream success with consecutive multiplatinum albums in 1993 and 1995. Following the band’s 2000 dissolution, Corgan helmed the alternative rock band Zwan before releasing his debut solo album (TheFutureEmbrace) and reforming The Smashing Pumpkins in 2005. With over 30 million albums sold, the two-time Grammy-winning band is one of the most influential alternative bands of all time.
Hayes Carll is coming back to Tulsa for a Friday, Dec. 6, concert at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets are $23, plus fees, in advance or $26, plus fees, the day of the show.
The Josh Abbott Band will perform Saturday, Dec. 14, at Cain’s Ballroom. Special guest Carlton Anderson also will be on the bill.
Tickets are $20, plus fees, in advance and $23, plus fees, the day of the show.
Canadian singer-songwriter Colter Wall will provide the entertainment for Cain’s Ballroom’s final show of 2019.
Wall is booked for a New Year’s Eve show at the historic venue. Tickets are $30, plus fees, in advance and $35, plus fees, the day of the show.
Tickets for these shows at Cain’s Ballroom go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com
Art auction and fundraiser
Iowa City-based artist Jean Berry will speak and host a Silent Auction Sale & Fundraiser at the former Black Wall Street Gallery, 101 N. Greenwood Ave., at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
Berry was born in Okmulgee. She received her BA in art (drawing and sculpture) from Drake University in Des Moines and has been exhibited all across Iowa, throughout the United States and in South Africa. J. Berry’s “Golden Hour” Silent Auction Art Tour is a series of events taking place across the country with a retrospective of matted & framed prints and originals that span over 30 years.
Fitz and The Tantrums to ‘make your hands clap’ at The Joint
Indie pop sensation Fitz and The Tantrums will bring the smash hit “HandClap” and other songs to Tulsa when an “All The Feels” winter 2020 headline tour arrives Feb. 8 at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Tickets, which start at $29.50, can be purchased in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information on Fitz and The Tantrums, visit www.FitzandTheTantrums.com.