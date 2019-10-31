Underwood to be guest host on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Checotah’s Carrie Underwood will explore new turf Nov. 8 when she joins Ryan Seacrest as a guest co-host on the nationally-syndicated morning talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
Underwood and Seacrest are longtime friends, having met on “American Idol” in 2005 when Underwood won season four of the hit series.
Underwood is the most decorated alum of the show. A seven-time Grammy winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 27 No. 1 singles, 14 of which she co-wrote.
While guest-hosting on the TV show, she is scheduled to chat with actress Maura Tierney (“The Report”) and actor Brian Cox (“Succession”).
On Nov. 13, Underwood will host the CMA Awards alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Underwood recently performed at Tulsa’s BOK Center as part of her “Cry Pretty 360” tour.
Cain’s Ballroom shows
Charley Crockett will perform Dec. 27 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by special guest Vincent Neil Emerson. Tickets start at $16.00, plus fees, in advance.
Railroad Earth will perform March 26 at Cain’s Ballroom. Tickets are $25, plus fees.
Tickets go on sale for both shows 10 a.m. Nov. 1 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com.
Ticket information announced for Chuck D appearance in Tulsa
Rapper, author, and producer Chuck D will appear Nov. 16 at Cain’s Ballroom to receive the 2019 Woody Guthrie Prize.
Tickets are $50 for seated general admission or $150 for VIP section tickets, including a reception at the Woody Guthrie Center before the program.
Proceeds from the Woody Guthrie Prize help support the Woody Guthrie Center’s mission to bring Woody’s message of diversity, equality and social justice to everyone and inspire creativity in the next generation. Tickets will be available at my.woodyguthriecenter.org.
The award will honor Chuck D’s long career of bringing social issues to light through his music, writings and activism. The Woody Guthrie Prize recognizes artists who have utilized their talents to speak for those without a platform. Past recipients include John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples and Pete Seeger.
Aaron Lewis headed to Brady Theater in February
Aaron Lewis is bringing his Acoustic Songs & Stories tour to Tulsa’s Brady Theater for a Feb. 28 performance.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Tickets, which start at $25, can be purchased at the Brady Theater box office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets also can be charged by phone at 800-514-6849 or purchased online at www.bradytheater.com.
Harmonica artist Tim Gonzalez returning to Tulsa this weekend
Tim Gonzalez, alias the Carlos Santana of the harmonica, is returning to Tulsa for appearances and performances.
Gonzalez visited Tulsa in August for the 2019 Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica (SPAH) Convention.
Gonzalez said he was overwhelmed by the response and gratitude he received after doing a clinic/workshop at the SPAH convention, and he also performed at Mangos Cuban Cafe while in Tulsa.
Gonzalez said he is honored to be asked to come back to Tulsa to perform at Mangos Cuban Cafe and to participate in a music-related program for Tulsa Public Schools and a clinic for the Route 44 Harmonica Club.
The performances at Mangos Cuban Cafe, 317 S. Trenton Ave., are scheduled 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.
Responding in August to a question about his reputation as the Carlos Santana of the harmonica, Gonzalez said, “That’s what my peers (are saying). I am going into the Latin urban movement. These guys that play in Colombia and Puerto Rico and all over the world, they are coming into America now. ... I’m trying to be the pioneer and innovator, bringing the harmonica into the Latin music.”
Briggs coming to Circle to talk history of rednecks in movies
Did you know that rednecks saved Hollywood? Joe Bob Briggs is coming to Tulsa to tell you that they did their part.
The one-man show will be at Circle Cinema at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, for a two-hour presentation from the man known as the cable-TV host of shows like “Joe Bob’s Drive-in Theater” and “Monstervision.”
Tickets are $25 at circlecinema.org and at the box-office for this show in which Briggs shows more than 200 film clips and stills to review redneck film culture through both grindhouse and mainstream movies.
John Bloom, the actor best known for playing the character Joe Bob Briggs, will discuss the following subjects during “How Rednecks Saved Hollywood,” according to a press release.
· “The identity of the first redneck in history.”
· “The precise date the first redneck arrived in America.”
· “The most sacred redneck cinematic moments.”
· “The existential difference between ‘Forrest Gump’ and ‘Sling Blade.’”
· “The reason God loves rednecks.”