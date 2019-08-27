Rickey Smiley is coming to Gathering Place
Gathering Place, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the park opening, is bringing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to Tulsa in partnership with Perry Broadcasting. The show will be live from 5-9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the ONEOK Boathouse Overlook at Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way East.
A news release announcing the event said the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, led by nationally known stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley, is the country’s No. 1 hip-hop morning show in the country. More details on viewing opportunities will be announced soon.
America to return for November show
America, an iconic classic rock group, will perform its biggest hits Nov. 7 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Tickets, which start at $34.50 and go on sale Thursday, Aug. 29, will be available online in The Joint section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
America has amassed six certified gold and/or platinum albums, including a greatest hits collection (“History”) that has sold more than 4 million copies since its release in 1975.
America’s hits include “Horse With No Name,” “Ventura Highway,” “Tin Man,” “I Need You,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair,” all of which have more than 10 million streams on Spotify.
According to a news release, lead singers, songwriters and guitarists Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell continue to transcend borders with more recent records like “Here & Now” and “Back Pages.”
Diamond Rio added to Country Gold Series
Legendary country band Diamond Rio is adding its signature harmonies to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s 2019 Country Gold Series with a Dec. 15 performance at The Joint.
Tickets, which start at $19.50 and go on sale Thursday, Aug. 29, will be available online in The Joint section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK.
Diamond Rio is the third act to be announced for the third annual Country Gold Series. The series begins Nov. 3 with Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt and continues with a Dec. 5 Travis Tritt show. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Diamond Rio released its first single (“Meet In The Middle”) in 1991, and the song went to No. 1. With songs like “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess” and “In A Week Or Two,” the band has accumulated 10 studio albums, three certified platinum albums, five gold albums and 22 top-10 singles.
Diamond Rio has raised more than $1 million for nonprofit organizations, earning the group the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.