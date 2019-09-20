40 Years Ago
September 27, 1979
• Nancy Stevenson NE Dist. FFA Sweetheart
• Gwen Campbell, Lesa Hancock, Terri Finnell vie for FB Queen; Missy Barnes & Juli Sunday attendants
• Stewart Arnold, Ron Griffin Chmb. Pres. Candidates
• F. Alan Cathey gets 25-yr. service award, Pub. Serv.
• Norman shuts out Rams, 14-0; Mike Gibson has int.
• Todd Sunday, Don Jones Pres. of 2 VICA chapters
30 Years Ago
September 28, 1989
• Julie Niemann, Kim Sisler, Melissa Parkening FB Queen Candidates
• Sarah Parker views Lunar rocks at Barnes
• D.M. Sokolosky feeds grandson Nick watermelon at FFA feed
• Jeannette Holt elected choir president
• Briana Robinson Claremore fair “Kute Kid”
• Jana Sparkman, Christy Steneth Nicola Walsh Miss O contestants
• Rams fall to Stillwater; Alex Enzbrenner off.
20 Years Ago
September 29, 1999
• Rick Cook Nat. Comm. of Sons of Amer. Leg.
• Jillian Compton, Stacie Maddox, Cristi Bullard vie for FB Homecoming Queen
• Darren Johnson new Asst. Pastor of 1st Meth.
• David Porter TD, def.; Rams beat S. Spgs.
• Aaron Dittemore helps CC boys to 3 wins
• Jennifer Anderson, Laura Haws & Callie Curran on VB All-Tourney team at Jenks
10 Years Ago
September 22 & 24, 2009
• Photos of Downs Syndrome Jackson Ricketts & Ethan Lane to be shown on Times Square Video
• Officer Penny Hamick City Employee of month
• Alex Fonseca FG only score in loss to Jenks
• Hannah Stirton scores for 1-0 win Putnam City
• Meghan Jones Rejoice FB Queen; Derek Hodge
• Jon Lindblom joins Jeffrey Ahler DDS Practice