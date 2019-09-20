40 Years Ago

September 27, 1979

• Nancy Stevenson NE Dist. FFA Sweetheart

• Gwen Campbell, Lesa Hancock, Terri Finnell vie for FB Queen; Missy Barnes & Juli Sunday attendants

• Stewart Arnold, Ron Griffin Chmb. Pres. Candidates

• F. Alan Cathey gets 25-yr. service award, Pub. Serv.

• Norman shuts out Rams, 14-0; Mike Gibson has int.

• Todd Sunday, Don Jones Pres. of 2 VICA chapters

30 Years Ago

September 28, 1989

• Julie Niemann, Kim Sisler, Melissa Parkening FB Queen Candidates

• Sarah Parker views Lunar rocks at Barnes

• D.M. Sokolosky feeds grandson Nick watermelon at FFA feed

• Jeannette Holt elected choir president

• Briana Robinson Claremore fair “Kute Kid”

• Jana Sparkman, Christy Steneth Nicola Walsh Miss O contestants

• Rams fall to Stillwater; Alex Enzbrenner off.

20 Years Ago

September 29, 1999

• Rick Cook Nat. Comm. of Sons of Amer. Leg.

• Jillian Compton, Stacie Maddox, Cristi Bullard vie for FB Homecoming Queen

• Darren Johnson new Asst. Pastor of 1st Meth.

• David Porter TD, def.; Rams beat S. Spgs.

• Aaron Dittemore helps CC boys to 3 wins

• Jennifer Anderson, Laura Haws & Callie Curran on VB All-Tourney team at Jenks

10 Years Ago

September 22 & 24, 2009

• Photos of Downs Syndrome Jackson Ricketts & Ethan Lane to be shown on Times Square Video

• Officer Penny Hamick City Employee of month

• Alex Fonseca FG only score in loss to Jenks

• Hannah Stirton scores for 1-0 win Putnam City

• Meghan Jones Rejoice FB Queen; Derek Hodge

• Jon Lindblom joins Jeffrey Ahler DDS Practice

