0 Years Ago
September 20, 1979
• Officer Raymond Forde injured; truck hits police car
• Clarence & Thelma Browning celebrate 50th anniv.
• H.D. Hale named to Fairgrounds Trust Auth.
• Sue & Jim Dildine announce square dance season
• Ray Tillman, WalMart mgr., donates to Ator club
• Rams fall to Union, 7-0; Robbie Peters 4-of-12
• CC runners 5th at Stillwater; Joe Clardy at 15:45
30 Years Ago
September 21, 1989
• Rod & JoAnn Replogle have close encounter with Soviet sub; football players in Russia to show the game
• Steve Compton hired Community Dev. Dir.
• Sandra Byrd wins Homeland Chili Cook-off
• Michael Higgins & Avery Davis Library win.
• Daryn Pittman, 10, Champ Race Driver
• McLain crushes Rams; Casey Rice TD
• Penny Hintz, Holly Breese, Stacey Campbell among Miss Owassok contestants
20 Years Ago
September 22, 1999
• Suzie Hand chairperson for United Way
• Cousins of slain Columbine girl speaks at “See You at the Pole”
• Lindsay Hammons & Jeff Williams at Summer VICA leadership Institute
• Mr. & Mrs. Bob Horn celebrate 50th
• Rams rout Hale, 45-7; Andy Froese def.
• Amber & Ashley Golden lead CC girls to 2nd in Bartlesville meet
• Jonathan Smith & Rams CC finish 3rd
10 Years Ago
September 15 & 17, 2009
• Asst. Coach Steve Holleman makes OK Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame
• Rams fall to BA; Aaron Colvin stopped by D.
• Rejoice loses heart breaker to Wetumka, 36-30 OT; Luke Wanzer with long runs
• Logan & Chandler Smith, 1st & 3rd, Rams win CC at Edison; girls 2nd led by Cayli St. Gemme
• Rodger Coday & Whiskey win AQHA World Title
• Dist. Court Judge Damon Cantrell featured