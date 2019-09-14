0 Years Ago

September 20, 1979

• Officer Raymond Forde injured; truck hits police car

• Clarence & Thelma Browning celebrate 50th anniv.

• H.D. Hale named to Fairgrounds Trust Auth.

• Sue & Jim Dildine announce square dance season

• Ray Tillman, WalMart mgr., donates to Ator club

• Rams fall to Union, 7-0; Robbie Peters 4-of-12

• CC runners 5th at Stillwater; Joe Clardy at 15:45

30 Years Ago

September 21, 1989

• Rod & JoAnn Replogle have close encounter with Soviet sub; football players in Russia to show the game

• Steve Compton hired Community Dev. Dir.

• Sandra Byrd wins Homeland Chili Cook-off

• Michael Higgins & Avery Davis Library win.

• Daryn Pittman, 10, Champ Race Driver

• McLain crushes Rams; Casey Rice TD

• Penny Hintz, Holly Breese, Stacey Campbell among Miss Owassok contestants

20 Years Ago

September 22, 1999

• Suzie Hand chairperson for United Way

• Cousins of slain Columbine girl speaks at “See You at the Pole”

• Lindsay Hammons & Jeff Williams at Summer VICA leadership Institute

• Mr. & Mrs. Bob Horn celebrate 50th

• Rams rout Hale, 45-7; Andy Froese def.

• Amber & Ashley Golden lead CC girls to 2nd in Bartlesville meet

• Jonathan Smith & Rams CC finish 3rd

10 Years Ago

September 15 & 17, 2009

• Asst. Coach Steve Holleman makes OK Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame

• Rams fall to BA; Aaron Colvin stopped by D.

• Rejoice loses heart breaker to Wetumka, 36-30 OT; Luke Wanzer with long runs

• Logan & Chandler Smith, 1st & 3rd, Rams win CC at Edison; girls 2nd led by Cayli St. Gemme

• Rodger Coday & Whiskey win AQHA World Title

• Dist. Court Judge Damon Cantrell featured

Tags