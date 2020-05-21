50 Years Ago

May 28, 1970

* Bill Breese New Lions Club President

* 42-yr. teacher (16 here) Susie Spears retires

* Mrs. W.F. Casement V. Pres. of Co. Ext. Homemakers

* Jeannie Worth receives Outstanding Journalism Award

* Old Bird Creek bridges to be replaced

* Baptist Temple celebrates 1st Birthday

* Friends of Library holds organization meeting

40 Years Ago

May 29, 1980

* Space Crafts & Aliens spotted near 8th & Atlanta

* Jerry Lamberson & Kim Ayers, Rambackers, has All-Sports Day proclaimed

* Paul Stewart named Vo-Tech Teacher of Yr.

* Rev. Richard Hughes new Cumberland Presbyterian minister

* Bertha Perkins Outstanding Girl at Mills

* Debbie Kerr, Paige Johnson, Steven Bates win Barnes awards

* Karen Snipes & Brian Johnson get Masonic Awards

30 Years Ago

May 31, 1990

* Martha Kimball’s horse Lady Nell M wins Fox Trotter Futurity

* Mike Germany gets John Phillip Sousa Band award

* Rena McBee new president of Eta Mu

* Jamie Bluma named Baseball All-State

* Mitch Myers gets Athletic award at Wright Christian

* Ryan Bristle, Kim Blaker, Michelle Moss, Megan Bebout in Duke Talent Search

* Gary Orr team 2nd, OK Anglers Grand Tny.

20 Years Ago

June 1, 2000

* Emily Herrington, Katie Wilson Julie Etchison, Amanda Troxell, Barnes Oly. of Mind Team, at World Competition

* Kerwin Dees resigns after 17 yrs. basketball coach

* Eric Sachau mgr. of new Wines & Spirits

* Martha Baxter new Business Prof. Women’s Club pres.

* Valerie Miller, Wes Davis Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Yr.

* Wynona Wagers, Hodson, retires after teaching 33 yrs.

* Wes Davis, Kristall Wall Boy & Girl of Year

10 Years Ago

May 25 & 27, 2010

* Sean Algaer appears on “Biggest Loser,” losing 200 lbs.

* Miss O. Teen, Mi’shell Garrett, in Hanson Music Video

* Emily Hall & Elyssa Kaufman get Girl Scout Gold Awards

* Board member Amy Cady hands diplomas to 590 graduates

* Rusty Kemp shows Gilt Pig “Blue” at OK Youth Expo

* Alex Cash & Brittany Robinson are Mr. & Miss Jr. Hi.

* Austin Cataudella, Josh McAlister, Nathaniel Rake, Bradley Sizemore & Davis Ward to Boys State

