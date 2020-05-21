50 Years Ago
May 28, 1970
* Bill Breese New Lions Club President
* 42-yr. teacher (16 here) Susie Spears retires
* Mrs. W.F. Casement V. Pres. of Co. Ext. Homemakers
* Jeannie Worth receives Outstanding Journalism Award
* Old Bird Creek bridges to be replaced
* Baptist Temple celebrates 1st Birthday
* Friends of Library holds organization meeting
40 Years Ago
May 29, 1980
* Space Crafts & Aliens spotted near 8th & Atlanta
* Jerry Lamberson & Kim Ayers, Rambackers, has All-Sports Day proclaimed
* Paul Stewart named Vo-Tech Teacher of Yr.
* Rev. Richard Hughes new Cumberland Presbyterian minister
* Bertha Perkins Outstanding Girl at Mills
* Debbie Kerr, Paige Johnson, Steven Bates win Barnes awards
* Karen Snipes & Brian Johnson get Masonic Awards
30 Years Ago
May 31, 1990
* Martha Kimball’s horse Lady Nell M wins Fox Trotter Futurity
* Mike Germany gets John Phillip Sousa Band award
* Rena McBee new president of Eta Mu
* Jamie Bluma named Baseball All-State
* Mitch Myers gets Athletic award at Wright Christian
* Ryan Bristle, Kim Blaker, Michelle Moss, Megan Bebout in Duke Talent Search
* Gary Orr team 2nd, OK Anglers Grand Tny.
20 Years Ago
June 1, 2000
* Emily Herrington, Katie Wilson Julie Etchison, Amanda Troxell, Barnes Oly. of Mind Team, at World Competition
* Kerwin Dees resigns after 17 yrs. basketball coach
* Eric Sachau mgr. of new Wines & Spirits
* Martha Baxter new Business Prof. Women’s Club pres.
* Valerie Miller, Wes Davis Fellowship of Christian Athletes of Yr.
* Wynona Wagers, Hodson, retires after teaching 33 yrs.
* Wes Davis, Kristall Wall Boy & Girl of Year
10 Years Ago
May 25 & 27, 2010
* Sean Algaer appears on “Biggest Loser,” losing 200 lbs.
* Miss O. Teen, Mi’shell Garrett, in Hanson Music Video
* Emily Hall & Elyssa Kaufman get Girl Scout Gold Awards
* Board member Amy Cady hands diplomas to 590 graduates
* Rusty Kemp shows Gilt Pig “Blue” at OK Youth Expo
* Alex Cash & Brittany Robinson are Mr. & Miss Jr. Hi.
* Austin Cataudella, Josh McAlister, Nathaniel Rake, Bradley Sizemore & Davis Ward to Boys State