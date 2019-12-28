40 Years Ago
January 3, 1980
• Dale Gross Turnpike Courtesy Patrol
• 53 yr. resident Al, “Doc” Lester dies
• Danny Hightower, Steve Seiben,
Toby Joplin win holiday 3-on-3 Tny.
• Mary Emery & Clarence Barton Co-
Managers of Billies Drug
• Santa’s gifts to Pam Hodson’s class
• Lena Hancock is Athlete of the week
• Lloyd Hard & Marianne Zamor
Teachers of the Month
30 Years Ago
January 4, 1990
• Bob Blackburn, Dale Orr & John Roop
file for school board
• Trudy Soloshenko, Animal Control Off.
places stone block for new dog pound
• Overeaters anonymous
• James West is Alpha VICA Stu. of Mo.
• Patrick Baker pins Hale opponent
• Jill Schneider leading scorer; ladies 7-1
• Jerry Tucker blocks BA player in Ram win
• Shawna Rozell Beta VICA Student of Mo.
20 Years Ago
January 6, 2000
• Police Chief Cliff Motto says Y2K watch
resulted in “Totally Zipppo” mayhem
• Ator 2nd gr. Nikki Ingram & Hanna Alton
wear “2000” glasses, celebrates millennium
• City embarrassed by picture of topless
policemen circulated
• Lorrie Dozier new Chair of Chamber
• Deniese Webb cuts Perfect Choice ribbon
• Andy Froese, David Porter FB All-State
10 Years Ago
December 22 & 24, 2009
• Lindsay Dix takes over as Prairie Lane Trainer
• Justin Duke 1st, Jr.Hi. wrest. 1st Skiatook Tny.
• Sandites win at buzzer; Boggey Neph with 16
• Grad Sarah Reeve tells about Air Force CSI
• Penny Hamrick & officers take kids shopping
• Comm. Resources take toys to 500 kids
• Dakoda Goins gets grapplers going with pin in Joplin win; team wins 7 of 8 in Miami Duals
• Colson Scott wins Jon Kolb Football Award
• Gallery of Treasures cuts Chamber ribbon