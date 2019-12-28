40 Years Ago

January 3, 1980

• Dale Gross Turnpike Courtesy Patrol

• 53 yr. resident Al, “Doc” Lester dies

• Danny Hightower, Steve Seiben,

Toby Joplin win holiday 3-on-3 Tny.

• Mary Emery & Clarence Barton Co-

Managers of Billies Drug

• Santa’s gifts to Pam Hodson’s class

• Lena Hancock is Athlete of the week

• Lloyd Hard & Marianne Zamor

Teachers of the Month

30 Years Ago

January 4, 1990

• Bob Blackburn, Dale Orr & John Roop

file for school board

• Trudy Soloshenko, Animal Control Off.

places stone block for new dog pound

• Overeaters anonymous

• James West is Alpha VICA Stu. of Mo.

• Patrick Baker pins Hale opponent

• Jill Schneider leading scorer; ladies 7-1

• Jerry Tucker blocks BA player in Ram win

• Shawna Rozell Beta VICA Student of Mo.

20 Years Ago

January 6, 2000

• Police Chief Cliff Motto says Y2K watch

resulted in “Totally Zipppo” mayhem

• Ator 2nd gr. Nikki Ingram & Hanna Alton

wear “2000” glasses, celebrates millennium

• City embarrassed by picture of topless

policemen circulated

• Lorrie Dozier new Chair of Chamber

• Deniese Webb cuts Perfect Choice ribbon

• Andy Froese, David Porter FB All-State

10 Years Ago

December 22 & 24, 2009

• Lindsay Dix takes over as Prairie Lane Trainer

• Justin Duke 1st, Jr.Hi. wrest. 1st Skiatook Tny.

• Sandites win at buzzer; Boggey Neph with 16

• Grad Sarah Reeve tells about Air Force CSI

• Penny Hamrick & officers take kids shopping

• Comm. Resources take toys to 500 kids

• Dakoda Goins gets grapplers going with pin in Joplin win; team wins 7 of 8 in Miami Duals

• Colson Scott wins Jon Kolb Football Award

• Gallery of Treasures cuts Chamber ribbon

