40 Years Ago

September 6, 1979

• Wauhilleau (Sam) Webb acting city manager

• School lawsuit about debt goes to Supreme Ct.

• Nancy Stevenson Future Farmers Sweetheart

• School board honors VICA – won title 3 yrs.

• D.M. Sokolosky wins TV in Sertoma drawing

• Clarence & Thelma Browning celebrating 50th

• Curtis Petty & Kevin Phelps FB Captains

30 Years Ago

September 7, 1989

• Heather Albon & team cheers in Tahlequah rain

• Mike Wagers wins 1st Apple giveaway at Price Rite

• Johnny Anderson honored for 22 yrs., Tulsa Police

• Renee Timms grad. of Barbizon School Modeling

• Jerry Myers named to Leadership Oklahoma Class

• Duke Davenport pic of 7 pups wins Photo Contest

20 Years Ago

September 9, 1999

• Lauren Bode, Chris Lowe & Kayla Reiswig at Youth Leadership Tulsa

• Dr. Gene Drake is Business of Quarter

• Lee and June Klahr married 50 years

• Vernon & Neoma Lewis celebrate 50th

• Steven Dyer throws for 341 yds, Rams rout Tahlequah 46-15

• Both CC teams win in home meet; Dallas Carroll & Jamie German

• Jennifer Anderson on All-Tny., Edmond VB

10 Years Ago

September 1 & 3, 2009

• School officials preparing for Swine flu threat

• Dylan Walker Smith Spelling Bee Champ

• Sam Hudgeons scores 4 TDs, Rejoice beats Spfd

• Alex Culbertson scores for tie in Union Scrimmage

• Lady Rams sweep Moore Fest., now 14-1

• US 169 widening, Tulsa to 36th St. N., to begin

• Jesslyn Bryan cuts Indulgence Spa ribbon

Tags