40 Years Ago

August 16, 1979

• Susan Amber Hi. Sch. Who’s Who nominee

• Robert Lipperd, 8, earns bowling trophies

• Terri Leach limbers up for softball season

• Jana, 5, and sister Jolinda Colpitts, Cyndi and Norma Ann Kolb in Sooner Pony of America Club show

• Nancy Stevenson, Geraldine and Patrick Kinnamon prepare cows for the Tri-County Fair, Collinsville

• Events for all ages at BMX moto-cross at Rayola

• FFA dairy team 1st at Fair: Randy Cook, Nancy Stevenson, Patrick Kinnamon

30 Years Ago

August 17, 1989

• Kathryn Anderson asst. to US Rep. Mike Synar

• David & Jana Gorham hired as Band Dir.

• Kenneth Palmer named Scout of the Year

• Paul Fuller family named Tri-Co. Fair Family

• Altus Wright honored on 86th Birthday

• Kelly Anderson, Kelly Duncan, David Warburton & Kevin Delk new to football staff

• Jon Werthen climbing in Spirit Car Points

• Billy Parese starting at 2nd for Toronto Class A

• Jeremy McGill gets record at Jr. Olympics

20 Years Ago

August 19, 1999

• Chad Van Whie & Gayla Kirkland in Nat. 4-H Horse Show

• Kirk & Mari Ann Ockobock win RCB promotion

• Jared Gallagher & Matt Brimer pioneers at Barnes

• OHS Pom Sarah Sparks, Samantha Ramsey, Beth Stephens, Becky Wheeler & Kara Carden All-Stars at camp

• Dallas Trahern on All-Tny 13-yr. AAU Nat. Baseball

• Roxanne Thirion goes 12 inns. in 2-0 win Claremore

• Shannon O’Connel, Anndrea Wavesky, Laura Hays & Jennifer Anderson seniors on Wally Poplin’s Volleyball Team

10 Years Ago

August 11 & 13, 2009

• Kathleen Wehmeyer hosts Chinese teacher

• Matthew Sparks starting pitcher for All-Star game

• Abby Loderhose & VB team split openers

• Brittnee Summers & SB team sweep Grove to open

• Carter Kornegay jr. member American Angus Assoc.

• Laura Popp teaches English in Malawi, Africa

• Meghan Reames & Andy Lee Masonic Students at Ator

• Ator Eta Mu Outstanding Youth Jordan Leonard

• Honor students at Bailey; Christian Blevins Katie McFarland, Annika Wolff

Tags

Art is a seasoned reporter of over 15 years with an extended background in writing and editing for a variety of publications and organizations.