40 Years Ago
August 2, 1979
• VICA “Outstanding Club in Nation” again; Gene Kirk & Marcy Owens display trophy received in Atlanta
• Gymnasium contract delayed in courts
• Kevin Phelps leads batters in Major Legion season
• Jerry Lamberson president of Ram Backers Club
• Curtis Edens 1st in Nat. Midget Chmpshps. In B’Ville
• Nancy Stevenson, FFA Pres., at DC Conference
• Gary Shore thanks Lynn Cooper for help with weather observation
30 Years Ago
August 3, 1989
• Laundromat leveled for new library
• Pam Grigar announces search for Miss Owasso 1989
• Mayor Pat Marlar appoints trustees for Pub Golf Auth.
• Car crashes into Wayne Harvey’s garage
• Kresta Johnson weds Tim Bowman
• Cheerleader Leslie Hyde invited to Macy Parade
• Warren Masters shows 12lb catfish at Elm Creek Park
• Barnes Elementary getting new Library
• Roy Jones glad to be called Owasso Trash Expert
• Ashley Day receives KU Midwest Music Camp award
20 Years Ago
August 5, 1999
• Johanna Woodard named 8th grade principal (replaced Mike Campbell)
• Sam Bowers hired as girls’ soccer coach, teacher
• Kathryn Boyd attends Academy at Truman State U.
• Softball; Intensity reg. Chmp, Shockers Leag. tops
• Pom Officers in Macy Parade- Crystal Bishop, Beth Stephens, Samantha Ramsey, Kara Cardan
• Grand Slam by Kevin Lamb gives Legion Zone Title
• Mark Roberts on All-Tny., All-Star Team
• Bill Rothrock hands Rotary reins to Scott Buckmaster
10 Years Ago
July 28 & 30, 2009
• Matt Roberts moves up to OHS principal, receives Strickland Ed. Leadership Award
• New Anglican Church ordains Jean Wolfe deacon
• Rachel Hill & Laly Vang 1st in Mason essay
• Chamber ribbon cuttings for Party Depot (Dan & Angie Mott, Kevin & Tammy Underwood) and Complete Care Chiro. (Dr. Ben Swacha)
• Michael Watson awarded Volunteer Award
• Jon Kolb inducted into OK Sports Hall of Fame
• Chance Siribandan sees inauguration of Pres.