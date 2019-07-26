40 Years Ago

August 2, 1979

• VICA “Outstanding Club in Nation” again; Gene Kirk & Marcy Owens display trophy received in Atlanta

• Gymnasium contract delayed in courts

• Kevin Phelps leads batters in Major Legion season

• Jerry Lamberson president of Ram Backers Club

• Curtis Edens 1st in Nat. Midget Chmpshps. In B’Ville

• Nancy Stevenson, FFA Pres., at DC Conference

• Gary Shore thanks Lynn Cooper for help with weather observation

30 Years Ago

August 3, 1989

• Laundromat leveled for new library

• Pam Grigar announces search for Miss Owasso 1989

• Mayor Pat Marlar appoints trustees for Pub Golf Auth.

• Car crashes into Wayne Harvey’s garage

• Kresta Johnson weds Tim Bowman

• Cheerleader Leslie Hyde invited to Macy Parade

• Warren Masters shows 12lb catfish at Elm Creek Park

• Barnes Elementary getting new Library

• Roy Jones glad to be called Owasso Trash Expert

• Ashley Day receives KU Midwest Music Camp award

20 Years Ago

August 5, 1999

• Johanna Woodard named 8th grade principal (replaced Mike Campbell)

• Sam Bowers hired as girls’ soccer coach, teacher

• Kathryn Boyd attends Academy at Truman State U.

• Softball; Intensity reg. Chmp, Shockers Leag. tops

• Pom Officers in Macy Parade- Crystal Bishop, Beth Stephens, Samantha Ramsey, Kara Cardan

• Grand Slam by Kevin Lamb gives Legion Zone Title

• Mark Roberts on All-Tny., All-Star Team

• Bill Rothrock hands Rotary reins to Scott Buckmaster

10 Years Ago

July 28 & 30, 2009

• Matt Roberts moves up to OHS principal, receives Strickland Ed. Leadership Award

• New Anglican Church ordains Jean Wolfe deacon

• Rachel Hill & Laly Vang 1st in Mason essay

• Chamber ribbon cuttings for Party Depot (Dan & Angie Mott, Kevin & Tammy Underwood) and Complete Care Chiro. (Dr. Ben Swacha)

• Michael Watson awarded Volunteer Award

• Jon Kolb inducted into OK Sports Hall of Fame

• Chance Siribandan sees inauguration of Pres.

