40 Years Ago

August 30, 1979

* City Manager Wayne Meyer resigns

* Paul Hanna ends NE Church of Christ 9-year min.

* Dr. R.L. Sadler explains acupuncture to Seniors

* Sonic (Randy & Nancy Mitchell) wins sales trophy

* Harold Charney raises $ for Performing Arts

* Joe Clardy & CC team gets ready for season

* Ramettes whip Berryhill in opener, 15-5; Karen Blevins pitcher

30 Years Ago

August 31, 1989

* Teacher Lynn Nicodemus named to Task Force

* Travis Anstine gets audience w/Ozzie Smith

* Chris Burnett in Nintendo Comp. at Price Rite

* Mark Thompson new Sertoma President

* Kimberly Spencer is bride of Steven Parker

* Randy Ostdickenberg leading Stock Driver at Speedway

* Greg Meadows, Jeremy McGill in Zone Swim

20 Years Ago

September 2, 1999

* Susie Hand United Way chair.

* Bonnie Batchelor retires after 22 years

* Michelle McConigal new Chamber asst.

* Walt Marlow Legion Post 237 Commander

* Linda Moody new Auxiliary President

* Volleyball ladies give Kelley its 1st loss

* Softball team breaks in new Park with 5-0 win vs. East Central

* Russell Carlson hired as Bail Golf Pro

* Kyle Kirby, Kristen Kirby 1st at All-City Swim

10 Years Ago

August 25 & 27, 1909

* Sharon Kelley new mgr. Performing Arts Cen.

* Stone Canyon open for first classes

* Britnee Summer’s perfect on mound at BA

* Morgan Toben on All-Tny VB team at Union

* Clarence “Pop” Montooth memories penned

* Susan Zacher & Tri-Club off for Ironman

* Error on Chelsea Brock’s hit beats #3 BA

* Amy McKinley leads VB Rams over Wash.

