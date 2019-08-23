40 Years Ago
August 30, 1979
* City Manager Wayne Meyer resigns
* Paul Hanna ends NE Church of Christ 9-year min.
* Dr. R.L. Sadler explains acupuncture to Seniors
* Sonic (Randy & Nancy Mitchell) wins sales trophy
* Harold Charney raises $ for Performing Arts
* Joe Clardy & CC team gets ready for season
* Ramettes whip Berryhill in opener, 15-5; Karen Blevins pitcher
30 Years Ago
August 31, 1989
* Teacher Lynn Nicodemus named to Task Force
* Travis Anstine gets audience w/Ozzie Smith
* Chris Burnett in Nintendo Comp. at Price Rite
* Mark Thompson new Sertoma President
* Kimberly Spencer is bride of Steven Parker
* Randy Ostdickenberg leading Stock Driver at Speedway
* Greg Meadows, Jeremy McGill in Zone Swim
20 Years Ago
September 2, 1999
* Susie Hand United Way chair.
* Bonnie Batchelor retires after 22 years
* Michelle McConigal new Chamber asst.
* Walt Marlow Legion Post 237 Commander
* Linda Moody new Auxiliary President
* Volleyball ladies give Kelley its 1st loss
* Softball team breaks in new Park with 5-0 win vs. East Central
* Russell Carlson hired as Bail Golf Pro
* Kyle Kirby, Kristen Kirby 1st at All-City Swim
10 Years Ago
August 25 & 27, 1909
* Sharon Kelley new mgr. Performing Arts Cen.
* Stone Canyon open for first classes
* Britnee Summer’s perfect on mound at BA
* Morgan Toben on All-Tny VB team at Union
* Clarence “Pop” Montooth memories penned
* Susan Zacher & Tri-Club off for Ironman
* Error on Chelsea Brock’s hit beats #3 BA
* Amy McKinley leads VB Rams over Wash.