40 Years Ago
August 23, 1979
• Sallye Fleming, Marianne Zamor among new teachers
• Tricia Ann Loucks wins Little Miss Okla. Pageant
• Athletic trainer Rod Replogle gets on board
• Chuck Carver wins the 18-under Tulsa Tennis Title
• Dion Rike & Tim Dossett winners at swim meet
• Pete Worley shows 1{sup}st{/sup} place crossbreed at Fair
• Brent Phillips & Michael Wells catch 27 crappie
• Jim King’s King’s Aces 1{sup}st{/sup} in FOR soccer
30 Years Ago
August 24, 1989
• City buys land for north retention & sports
• Richard Hall hired as OEDA Director
• Officer Jim Leigh honored for 15 years
• Marlene Compton films daughter Alicia’s 1{sup}st{/sup} day of school
• Rick Mahar now VP of Fidelity Federal
• Buddy McCarty & partner win Tennis Reg.
• Margie Herrod & Ann Myers at Nat. Ext. Homemakers Conf.
20 Years Ago
August 26, 1999
• Eta Mu serves 40 yrs.; Pres. Leslie Farabee
• Heather Vice becomes Peace Corps volunteer
• Danny O’Shea goes over class schedule of Paloma Lopez Sacristan of Spain
• Brenda Spencer opens KIdz Day Out
• Dustin McNeal All-Century by Divillamall Col.
• Bobby Jo Smith gets Award at Golf Program
• VB girls defeat Jenks without Kyla Reiswig
• Tim Bailey gets victory in IMCA mollified
• Iron man Nick Dwinell in world weight lifting
10 Years Ago
August 18 & 20, 2009
• Parks Dir. Warren Lehr named to Assistant City Manager post
• Ryan Frank Tuttle gets Eagle Scout Award
• Allison Gilliss, Brad Woolery & Jordan Kunka Barnes Honorees
• Shane Eicher happy about softball’s 3-0 start
• Michelle Cantrell coaches east VB All-State to win
• Connor Peterson signs basketball letter with Fort Scott