40 Years Ago
December 6, 1979
• Council approves bus service to Tulsa
• Police Chief Mike Kerpin resigns post
• Grad Saline Randolph KOSU announcer
• Girl beat B’Ville College; June Jackson 16
• Elbert Fridley gets a pin; wrestlers go 4-0
• Jeanne Harris advises new Drama Club
• Joel Colpitte Pres. of Sooner POA club
• Mat Dossett is Athlete of the Week
• Roger Roberts new tea., wrest. coach
30 Years Ago
December 7, 1989
• Frank Enzbrenner’s idea of Foundation
to help teachers approved
• Laurie Zocher wins VFW essay contest
• Bobby Stevens scores 21 in Sapulpa win
• Gals whip Chieftains; Jill Schneider 11
• Cindy Afeld is Tulsa Fastbreakers cheerl.
• Forfeits give wrest. Enid win; Pat Baker pin
• Agnes Ladd Pres. of Meals on Wheels
• Wayne Collins starts Woodmen Jr. club
20 Years Ago
December 9, 1999
• Janet Jackson, finance, City Emp. of yr.
• Band wind ensemble to Chicago for clinic
• Vicki Davis, Connections Too, cuts ribbon
• Mary Lou Barnhouse opens Bon Bons
• Steve & David Miller open Ameracane
• Childrens Depot has Ribbon cutting
• Kristin Driver, Demi Golden, Jacob Kiesel Smith Elem., in All-State Childrens Chorus
10 Years Ago
November 24 & 26, 2009
• Noah Penfield, 9, picks up trash in city
• Millworks Retail takes Golden Corral loc.
• Hunter Park is Cyrano de Bergerac in play
• John Bush thanked for helping stop drunk
• Shana Davis recognized for photography
• Danny Hightower coach & dad to Braeton
• Kent & Melody-Hasty Grant has creativity
• Konner Strope, Foster Thaxton 1st in Tny.
• Julie Christian crowned Miss U-Central OK
by Taylor Upson, Miss UCO 2009