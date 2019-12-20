40 Years Ago
December 27, 1979
* Rick Antle honored as OSU Motivation Player;
Mayor Boyd Spencer presents “Key” to City
* Dr. Family Med. Clinic, 320 Dogwood, to open
* J.D. Robinson’s Mystic Aire Jr. Grand Champ
* June Jackson, Mike Williams students of Mo.
* Todd Mangrum week’s outstanding athlete
30 Years Ago
December 28,1990
* Overpass 169/86th big story of ‘89
* Bill Parese, 47, former city mgr., passes
* Betty Johnson uses tae-kwon-do on robber
* Brenda Ferrin President of LDs Society
* Readers get recap of past decade
* Rayon Downey VICA Student, Emp. of Mo.
* Greg Meadows makes finals in Dallas swim
* Christy Weatherly VP Tul. Co. 4-H bunny barn
20 Years Ago
December 30, 1999
* Mike Turpen & Burns Hargis speak at
Chamber installation banquet
* Locals don’t see problem going into Y2
* Teachers Jacci Pisachubbe, 8th, &
Connie Plumlee, 8th, given Thrifty grants
* Jan Rigney appreciates Digiornos for
furnishing pizza to Rotary Fishing derbys
* Fleeta Sunday reads to Mrs. Halls 1s
grade class at Smith for Nat. Book Week
10 Years Ago
December 15 & 17, 2009
* Ladies win consolation at Bixby; Hailey
Stewart scores 10 in finale
* Sam Hudgeons & Kody Kepp Rejoice off.
& def. Players of Year
* Dakoda Goins, Kenny Cleveland, Irwin Aldaco,
Nick Sprenger place at Mid-Amer. Nationals
* Rams beat Glenpool at Bixby; Jeff Boutrager 20
* Rejoice 2nd in Summit Tny.; Josh Graham 28