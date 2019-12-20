40 Years Ago

December 27, 1979

* Rick Antle honored as OSU Motivation Player;

Mayor Boyd Spencer presents “Key” to City

* Dr. Family Med. Clinic, 320 Dogwood, to open

* J.D. Robinson’s Mystic Aire Jr. Grand Champ

* June Jackson, Mike Williams students of Mo.

* Todd Mangrum week’s outstanding athlete

30 Years Ago

December 28,1990

* Overpass 169/86th big story of ‘89

* Bill Parese, 47, former city mgr., passes

* Betty Johnson uses tae-kwon-do on robber

* Brenda Ferrin President of LDs Society

* Readers get recap of past decade

* Rayon Downey VICA Student, Emp. of Mo.

* Greg Meadows makes finals in Dallas swim

* Christy Weatherly VP Tul. Co. 4-H bunny barn

20 Years Ago

December 30, 1999

* Mike Turpen & Burns Hargis speak at

Chamber installation banquet

* Locals don’t see problem going into Y2

* Teachers Jacci Pisachubbe, 8th, &

Connie Plumlee, 8th, given Thrifty grants

* Jan Rigney appreciates Digiornos for

furnishing pizza to Rotary Fishing derbys

* Fleeta Sunday reads to Mrs. Halls 1s

grade class at Smith for Nat. Book Week

10 Years Ago

December 15 & 17, 2009

* Ladies win consolation at Bixby; Hailey

Stewart scores 10 in finale

* Sam Hudgeons & Kody Kepp Rejoice off.

& def. Players of Year

* Dakoda Goins, Kenny Cleveland, Irwin Aldaco,

Nick Sprenger place at Mid-Amer. Nationals

* Rams beat Glenpool at Bixby; Jeff Boutrager 20

* Rejoice 2nd in Summit Tny.; Josh Graham 28

