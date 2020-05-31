Thousands of people flocked to downtown Tulsa on Sunday to join masses rising up in cities across the nation in protest of George Floyd’s death.
Protesters closed a portion of Interstate 244, where a pickup pulling a horse trailer reportedly plowed through the crowd, injuring at least two.
Later, protesters engaged in a standoff with police at 36th Street and Peoria Avenue in Brookside. Police used tear gas and pepper balls to try to disperse the crowd shortly after 10 p.m.
Less than an hour later, police deployed tear gas and pepper balls a second time near 38th and Peoria after they responded to a medical emergency and protesters would not back away.
Gathering in a field near the historic Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave. on the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a group heard from several speakers before marching down Greenwood and west on Archer Street.
Organizer Nehemiah Frank, founder and editor of the Black Wall Street Times, took participants through the history of black oppression in his speech, applying the rallying cry “I can’t breathe” to situations beginning with slavery and tracing to Floyd’s calls for help as he was pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck. Floyd’s death — and those of other black men and women in recent weeks and months — prompted large demonstrations in Minneapolis as well as other cities across the country.
The crowd grew too large for the speaker system to reach, but those in the outer reaches followed the cheers and chants of those who could hear.
The Rev. Robert Turner spoke out against part of a statement Mayor G.T. Bynum posted to Facebook in reaction to Saturday’s protests, during which protesters blocked Interstate 44 near Peoria Avenue.
Bynum wrote that he will not agree to demands “because people block streets, shut down highways, or come to my family’s home. Change occurs in Tulsa through collaboration, deliberation and thoughtful action — not through attempts at intimidation.”
Turner said what happened Saturday was not intimidation.
“Black folk have been intimidated for so long to speak the truth,” he said, eliciting yells from the crowd. “That’s why most folk didn’t know about the race massacre. That’s true intimidation. What happened yesterday and what’s happening today is just exercising our democratic rights.”
Turner issued a full response to Bynum before the protest began.
When the march began, protesters of all races packed the street widths, heading toward John Hope Franklin Park while chanting phrases including “No justice, no peace; no racist police,” “Black lives matter” and “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
Tiffany Nichols, 37, said she had many reasons to be at Sunday’s protest, even in a pandemic.
“I came out because of my skin color. I am a black woman in America,” she said. “I am a social worker. I have four brothers. Even though I have a compromised immune system, I still feel compelled to be out here to be an agent of change and be on the front lines.”
What she saw — blacks and whites gathered for a common cause — left her hopeful that this time things will be different.
“I am so amazed at how our white allies are out here,” she said. “They are having a paradigm shift in their way of thinking and seeing there is a need to have white allies out here to help us (make) systemic change.”
The protest was peaceful until a number of demonstrators strayed from the path Tulsa police had blocked from vehicle traffic in coordination with organizers and instead moved onto Interstate 244 near Detroit Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers worked to block oncoming traffic in reaction to the shift, but some vehicles already on the freeway were caught in the crowd.
Protesters reportedly let a black female driver through, but when a white man in a pickup truck towing a horse trailer tried to follow, they blocked his path.
The Rev. Dr. Eric Gill, pastor of operations at Metropolitan Baptist Church, was one of the organizers of Sunday’s protest. He said he was standing right next to the truck when it started moving through the crowd.
“We let the silver car in front of them go because she had an emergency she had to get to, so we let her go,” Gill said. “He took the liberty to continue going as bystanders stood in front of him.
“He stopped, and then as he inched in front of people and kept bumping people, the people got upset and hit his car. But then he put his gun on the dashboard of his car and told everyone, ‘You get out of my way.’ And then he proceeded to drive through people and hit people.”
Gill said he did not believe it was anything the protesters did that caused the man to continue driving.
“It was him,” Gill said. “He decided and made an intentional effort to drive through us.”
A video of the scene posted on Tulsa television station Fox-23’s Facebook page shows the truck driving through the crowd and then stopping near a group of OHP troopers. Protesters can be seen running toward the truck and gaining ground before troopers quickly sent it on its way.
OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said troopers met the driver at a different location for an interview to get him away from the “agitated” protesters. At least two people were injured when he pulled through the crowd.
Stewart said Sunday night the incident remained under investigation.
Gill urged protesters to move from the interstate, and they eventually did. It was closed for about two hours.
Tulsa police presence was limited for most of the day save for the officers assigned to block traffic for protesters.
“I think it is important to show that we are one, the unity,” Chief Wendell Franklin said earlier as protesters arrived for the rally. “We want everyone to have access to the First Amendment. We are going to provide the security for that.”
The crowd moved south from I-244, dispersing through downtown. A large group gathered outside the Tulsa County jail, and some later marched down to Brookside at 36th and Peoria.