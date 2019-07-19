OWASSO — History was made Wednesday at The Patriot Golf Club. In fact, it’s a rare feat for any course, much less one that has been around for approximately a decade.
Three separate members recorded a hole-in-one on the same day. Each played in different groupings.
Jonathan Mackey, Tom Ritchie and Tim Victory each recorded aces.
“To have three is a big deal. It was a very lively vibe at the club that night,” said Patriot Golf Professional Ryan Allen.
Allen estimated the odds of such an occurrence were 50 million-to-1.
Ritchie record the first ace of the day on the 105-yard No. 6, thanks to a 54-degree wedge. Victory later followed with a hole-in-one as he used his 7-iron for the honor on the 174-yard No. 11. Mackey tallied the course’s third ace on the 121-yard No. 13 with the use of his gap wedge.
For Mackey, it was his first-ever hole-in-one. Playing in the early evening time as part of a threesome, Mackey recalled hitting his tee shot into the sun.
“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was on line, but I lost it in the sun,” said the 39-year-old Owasso resident. “We got up to the green and both of the other two balls were on the green. I said ‘I know all three of us reached the green.’ So I looked in the hole and there it was.”
The Patriot Golf Club plays 7,135 yards from the back tees and includes five par-3s, one more than many typical 18-hole courses.
“There’s an extra chance (for a hole-in-one) each day,” Allen said.
Allen estimated the course had approximately 10 aces during 2019 prior to Wednesday’s trio.