Creating art isn’t easy. And in the city of Tulsa, it turns out, distributing public dollars to fund the arts isn’t easy, either.
Three years after Tulsa voters approved $2.25 million for the arts in the Vision Tulsa package, not a penny of the money has been distributed to local arts organizations, nor is there a process in place to distribute it.
This has not sat well with the city’s Arts Commission, whose chairman in June sent a letter to Mayor G.T. Bynum asking for help moving the process along.
“At the August 2018 Tulsa Arts Commission meeting, our city staff representatives announced that the process (to distribute funds) was finalized and approved. A press conference was scheduled for the following week and the application process was set to open on August 22, 2018,” wrote Dan Alaback. “But there was no press conference and the Arts Commissioners found out the following meeting that the process was being held up by City Council. As of today, we have been shutdown [sic] on every front to move this process forward.”
Alaback’s letter could just have easily — and accurately — said the process had been stopped by City Councilor Phil Lakin. Lakin was the lead advocate for including arts funding in the Vision Tulsa package, and he is the councilor with whom the Tulsa Arts Commission has been working to hammer out the details of how the funds would be distributed.
“I put a hold on this because it seemed like the application process that had been designed would be insurmountable to some small arts organizations,” Lakin said.
The city councilor said another reason he stopped the process was to try to incorporate ideas he was hearing from his fellow councilors and to figure out a way for individual artists to apply.
“We just want to do this the right way the first time,” Lakin said. “This is the first time the public has set money like this aside for small and big arts organizations, and now, potentially, individual artists. And we’ve got to get it right.”
Lakin said several other factors have played a role in delaying the funding process. He was unexpectedly thrust into the role of City Council chairman when former City Councilor David Patrick died. The city has also been dealing with major issues, including the May floods and the Equality Indicators special meetings.
Lakin said he and other city officials involved in the discussions have also been dealing with family health issues.
“So it didn’t have anything to do with the Arts Commission, it just had to do with life in general and the responsibilities that come in and through life,” he said.
Minutes from the city’s Arts Commission meetings show that as early as Feb. 8, 2016 — two months before the Vision Tulsa vote — discussions were underway to provide the funding directly to the Arts Alliance of Tulsa using the Arts Commission as a pass-through.
“Todd Cunningham, Executive Director of the Arts Alliance of Tulsa (AAT), presented about AAT and the line item in the Vision package for $2.25 million for the AAT with the Tulsa Arts Commission’s name listed,” according to Arts Commission minutes.
In March 2016, Commissioner Holbrook Lawson reported to the commission that she had called Lakin to set up a meeting to “understand what is happening and the role of the Arts Commission.”
“The package has a line item of $2.25 million passing through the Arts Commission to the Arts Alliance of Tulsa,” the minutes state.
Lakin served on the AAT citizens advisory board at the time the Vision Tulsa package was being put together by the City Council and approved by voters in April 2016. He is executive director of the Tulsa Community Foundation, of which Arts Alliance of Tulsa is a component fund. He is also chairman of the board of directors of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which provided $1 million in early funding for AAT.
Lakin said Friday that he initially thought AAT could receive the Vision Tulsa funds or assist in the process of administering the funds because he had seen other cities contract with arts alliances to distribute public dollars. But he was disabused of that notion by the city’s legal department well before the Vision Tulsa package went to voters.
Lakin said he met with that department in 2015 and was informed that the Vision Tulsa funds would have to go through an authority, board or commission.
“I told them that was completely fine because my motivation is to provide funding to increase the population’s interest in, appreciation of and access to the arts,” Lakin said
The city councilor said he did not attend either the February 2016 or March 2016 Arts Commission meetings so he could not comment on the minutes of those meetings.
His interest in proposing the Vision Tulsa arts funding was to support the arts — not a specific arts association or arts alliance, Lakin said. The Vision Tulsa package calls for distributing $150,000 a year over 15 years to qualifying arts organizations. The funded programs must show that they would benefit the city economically.
“I know the important role they (the arts) play in our community,” he said. “I believe they stimulate our economy, and I think they make us a cool and hip town.”
Lakin does not believe he had a conflict of interest because of his involvement with AAT and his positions with the Tulsa Community Foundation and GKFF. The city’s ethics code prohibits city officials from participating in “any city business in which they have a related personal, financial or organizational interest” and that “the possibility, not the actuality, of a conflict shall govern.”
When city legal informed him that the Vision funding had to go through the city’s Arts Commission, “whatever conflict there could have been or somebody could have seen or anything else went immediately away,” Lakin said.
As for his involvement with GKFF, Lakin said the foundation gives millions of dollars to nonprofits across the community.
“That’s what we do,” he said. “Never has (city) legal said, ‘You have to recuse yourself because you are grant maker to this organization.’”
Alaback said the Arts Commission looks forward to meeting with Bynum and Lakin to continue discussions on the application process.
“Tulsa Arts Commission has been working with city staff, legal and planning to develop a process, and if approved, we will select a panel that will evaluate the applications and then award the winners that will provide economic development to the city of Tulsa,” he said. “Our hope is that this could occur as early as spring of 2020.”
Lakin is hopeful, too, though he acknowledges that the process has created some tension between those involved in the discussions. That tension, he insisted, had nothing to do with his pulling Alaback’s reappointment to the Arts Commission earlier this month.
Pulling Alaback’s reappointment does not affect his status on the commission, Lakin said, and gives everyone involved more time to resolve the issues related to distributing the arts funding.
The thought among councilors, he said, was that “maybe we just delay this so that ultimately we vote ‘yes’ in affirmation of his reappointment, and none of us could have any questions.”
“Nobody is trying to delay this,” he added. “We just want to get it right.”