Sept. 10, 1998: Ken Starr’s role in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump reminded Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante of Starr’s role in the lead-up to President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment. When he was working for The Chattanooga (Tennessee) Times, Plante drew this cartoon, which brought an avalanche of criticism from liberal readers and praise from conservatives. Plante’s read on the situation was (and is), “I call ’em like I see ’em.” The Tulsa World is featuring the best cartoons from Plante’s archive each Thursday.
