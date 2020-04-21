Originally published April 19, 2015: Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante used the iconic image of Oklahoma City firefighter Chris Fields carrying the body of Baylee Almon from the wreckage of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building to remember the Oklahoma City bombing on its 20th anniversary. Sunday was the 25th anniversary of the bombing.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
