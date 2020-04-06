April 9, 2014: Earlier this month, former Oklahoma State University coach Eddie Sutton was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but it took way too long for that honor to come Sutton’s way. Six previous times Sutton was a finalist for the honor, but not selected by the hall of fame’s anonymous voters. Bruce Plante and OSU fans have a long memory.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
