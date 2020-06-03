Bruce Plante Cartoon: Tulsa does it right!

Sept. 28, 2016: Quickly after the police killing of Terence Crutcher, Tulsa police leaders met with the Crutcher family to look at video of the shooting. The local U.S. attorney’s office announced an investigation; the district attorney promised a thorough local investigation, and video was released to the public. Bruce Plante saluted the quick, transparent response.

