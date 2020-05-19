Originally published Feb 7, 2018: The recent news that Tulsa is a finalist to be the home of Tesla’s planned planned cybertruck gigafactory, reminded Bruce Plante of past Tesla headlines. In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk launched a $100,000 Tesla Roadster into space on the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The Roadster is still cruising the solar system on an elliptical path around the Sun.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
