Jan. 30, 2018: If you’re sick, stay home was the simple message Bruce Plante took to readers during flu season in 2018. Two years later, with the stakes much higher, we’re all staying home..
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
