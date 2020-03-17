2020-03-19 ed-plantesepia

Sept. 12, 2001: The national challenge of the coronavirus, reminded Tulsa World cartoonist Bruce Plante of the last comparable crisis, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The day after 9/11, Plante saluted the rising sense of national unity in this cartoon, originally published in The Chattanooga Times.

