Sept. 12, 2001: The national challenge of the coronavirus, reminded Tulsa World cartoonist Bruce Plante of the last comparable crisis, the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The day after 9/11, Plante saluted the rising sense of national unity in this cartoon, originally published in The Chattanooga Times.
Throwback Toonsday: Looking back at newsmakers through the pen of Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante
