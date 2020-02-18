Feb. 14, 2000: Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante grew up reading “Peanuts,” drawn by the legendary Charles Schulz. Once, Plante applied for a job at United Features Syndicate, which carried Charlie Brown, Lucy and the whole gang to newspapers around the world, and was given a tour of a huge room, filled with licensed “Peanuts” items. When Schulz died, Plante let Snoopy speak for the world.

