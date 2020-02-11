Bruce Plante Cartoon: The GOP Race

Bruce Plante Cartoon: The GOP Race, Gov. Jeb Bush, Gov. Mike Huckabee, Senator Rand Paul, Senator Ted Cruz, UN Ambassador John Bolton, Carly Fiorian, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Marco Rubio, Congressman Peter King, Gov. Sarah Palin, Donald Trump, Gov. Scott Walker, Gov. Chris Christie, Dr. Ben Carson, Gov. Rick Perry, Gov. John Kasich, RNC, Republican Party, Plante 20150505

May 4, 2015: The early days of the presidential primary process brought this image to mind for Tulsa World editorial cartoonist Bruce Plante. The cartoon plays off the idiom that a candidate for office “throws his hat into the ring.” The 2016 Republican primaries attracted a number of people currently in the news, including John Bolton, represented by a derby near the top. Bolton ultimately decided not to run. As President Trump’s national security advisor, Bolton played a role in the Ukraine controversy. Ben Carson, Trump’s secretary of housing and urban development, has a beanie near the bottom of the pile on the right. Rick Perry, former secretary of energy in the Trump administration, has a tiny little cowboy hat on the far right.

